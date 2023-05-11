After years of neurotic planning, canvassing all possibilities and outcomes to a situation in order to avoid the slightest margin of failure, I have learned to relax and take things as they come.
The drawback, of course, is that sometimes things creep up on me — this week, I’m staring right down the barrel of it all.
It began when last weekend’s excursion through airports and plane flights reduced me to psychopathic tendencies.
I realized this on the plane that took me to Little Rock Airport last Thursday, specifically when, with 30 minutes left in the flight, I resorted to staring blankly into the seat in front of me for the remainder of the flight. I entertained no thoughts, only the focused determination necessary to keep my cool while both conscious and aware that I’m suspended tens-of-thousands of feet above the safety of the Earth’s surface.
My final destination was Conway, Arkansas, a city located between Toad Suck and Pickles Gap, Arkansas. (No, I’m not making those names up.)
Anyway, it was relaxing and warm, and with high spirits, my family celebrated my little brother’s graduation from the University of Central Arkansas. Grabbing drinks with my parents, lounging in my brother’s apartment and walking through the downtown festival, Toad Suck Daze (also a real name), were more of a vacation than I had anticipated.
This upcoming weekend, I’m heading to Salt Lake City — both my first trip to Utah and my first-ever attendance at a music festival. The Strokes, Pavement, Run The Jewels, Surf Curse, Pixies and Crumb are among the groups that will perform at Kilby Block Party, giving me an opportunity to satisfy the musical longing engrained in me during my teenage years.
Unfortunately, this also means I remain preoccupied with the tortures of travel, pulled from duties here in the newsroom in favor of preparing for the ins and outs of a pseudo-family reunion and, now, festival life.
What else... Oh, yeah — I can’t stop doom-scrolling.
Doom-scrolling is a term that refers to the never-ending cycle of flipping through negative social media news — the darker side of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — far more than any therapist would be comfortable with. This is the digital version of braining yourself with a ball-peen hammer every 20 minutes.
No wonder my mind is scattered. Even the voices are telling me to pick up a book.
Despite all the welcome excitement surrounding my travels, I’m regrettably prevented from taking part in some of the upcoming events around town.
At the top of my list is Sunshine Plant Company’s Sunshine Market, an event that joins Sunshine, Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey for an outdoor craft market. Later Thursday night, The Lincoln Theatre will host its monthly Open Jam Night, which invites locals to perform on stage or enjoy the music as a member of the audience.
Thursday night also kicks off the second weekend of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ performance of “Cinderella.” Based on the Rogers and Hammerstein adaptation of the famous Disney production, the cast brings a jubilant light to the show that makes for a fun, magical experience for all ages.
If the Sunshine Market wasn’t enough for you, Saturday is the 11th Annual Spring Market at Gilchrist Elementary School. The show focuses on plant, craft and bake sale vendors from around Cheyenne.
But Saturday is abundant with opportunity, especially with the majority of residents looking for some form of entertainment for Mothers Day. Between the Mommy and Me Painting Class at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the annual Nay & Jays’ Mother’s Day Picnic, there’s no shortage of events, and brunch specials, for families this weekend.
Outside of Mother’s Day events, Cheyenne Makers and Creatives is holding a unique event in “The Final Seance,” which invites the immersive theatre company, The Exposure Project, to Cheyenne for a night of paranormality.
Finally, the Lincoln is also hosting the next installment of their Local Music Showcase, with singer/songwriters taking the stage this time around.