I consider myself lucky.
I, for whatever reason, have had the opportunity to write directly to the reader every week, subjecting them (you) to my thoughts, feelings and assessments of the city and world we live in. I receive letters from readers, and although I forget to respond to some, I read and appreciate all of them, and never forget how privileged I am to be in this position.
The appreciation extends well beyond this column to the opportunity to meet with and write about all of the musicians, artists, performers and community leaders here in Cheyenne. It extends to the bartenders who have served me drinks, the record store owners who sold me some of my favorite albums and, yes, the Coloradans who have invited me in.
If I sound particularly reminiscent, it’s because I am. Tomorrow is my two-year anniversary in the position of Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Two years is a long time for a person of my age. For example, two years ago, I had just completed a road trip through Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Nebraska from my parents’ house on the East Coast, and two years before that, I was celebrating moving into my first off-campus housing in Oxford, Mississippi.
Two years before that, I was just trying to make friends after leaving southern California for the University of Mississippi, putting on weight after the first fall where I wasn’t preparing for a Friday night football game every week.
I can’t help but wonder where I’ll be two years from now.
But that’s the future, and like one of my college professors once told us, “There are only two people who can predict the future — God, and a fool.” And the future is just history not yet written, or some such platitude.
Has Cheyenne changed much since I arrived? Aside from the new businesses, events and artists I’ve covered in the ToDo section, I’d say that it has also grown in spirit. It’s also possible that I’ve better acclimated to the region, learning to love the scars and appreciate the beauty just the same. As always, this is an “outsider’s” perspective.
Anyone who’s read this column might be familiar with my past critiques and praises of the city and its residents’ attitude, and those same critiques remain. At the core of everything I’ve written, including news and feature articles, is the belief that Wyomingites must do more to “Ride for the Brand.”
Some may see it differently, but “Ride for the Brand,” to me, has come to mean that a person should make a commitment to something larger than themselves, and their decisions, ethics, behaviors and words should be made with the interests of the community — or the “brand” — in mind.
The “brand” is your family, your friends, your workplace and your home.
The “brand” is the sum of our parts.
“No man is an island entire of itself; every man
is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
– John Donne
I believe all humans should function this way, and I owe that belief to my time spent here. Every unjust death, misfortune, mistreatment, misbehavior and misanthrope to go unaddressed might be an isolated occurrence, but it’s not isolated in time. Acceptance and striving for improvement is the responsibility of the whole.
Preparedness is also important in the Great Frontier, where you might not see another human being for miles. It’s also been critical that I have enough blankets on hand during the winter, and enough ice cubes and shop fans blowing during the summer. I’ve come to understand that there are plenty of crazies everywhere in this country, both good and bad, and some of them call Cheyenne home.
I learned that friends and family are far away, but not hard to reach, that a day is what you make of it and that resilience is rewarded with a good night’s sleep. I know the nights are quiet and the mornings bright, patience is essential, and benevolence — though difficult to maintain — is resoundingly advantageous in these parts.
It’s never easy. As my travel mug reminds me, “The reward for competence is more work.”
That’s Cheyenne for you. No place like it.
Here’s to two years.
And here’s to another installment of Open Jam Night at The Lincoln Theatre, a recurring event that started up not too long after I arrived. Free entry allows residents to relax and listen while local musicians sign up to take the stage.
The Cheyenne Greek Festival returns Friday and Saturday for an extended celebration of Greek food, dance, music and culture at Frontier Park Exhibition Hall. If history is of greater interest, head over to the Capitol Extension Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sam Mihara, author of “Blindsided,” will give a presentation covering his experience at the Heart Mountain Japanese Internment Camp.
If neither of these Friday night events are enough entertainment, there are still some tickets left for Three Dog Night at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Saturday begins with a pair of outdoor opportunities, starting bright and early with the Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch. The convoy leaves from Lions Park at 8 a.m. Or, visit the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 10 a.m. for the Heirlooms & Blooms Harvest Market, which features local and regional craft vendors.
Finally, the next entry in the Cultural Blindspots Series will be Sunday at 2 p.m., where Alan O’Hashi, author of “Beyond Heart Mountain,” will discuss his experiences as a Japanese American growing up in Cheyenne. Later in the talk, O’Hashi is expected to examine the modern racial climate through the lens of his experiences.
