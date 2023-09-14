Will Carpenter in 2023

Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter Will Carpenter

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I consider myself lucky.

I, for whatever reason, have had the opportunity to write directly to the reader every week, subjecting them (you) to my thoughts, feelings and assessments of the city and world we live in. I receive letters from readers, and although I forget to respond to some, I read and appreciate all of them, and never forget how privileged I am to be in this position.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter.

