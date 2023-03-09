Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I’m thinking about that old thought experiment:

“If a tree falls in the forest and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus