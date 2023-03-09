I’m thinking about that old thought experiment:
“If a tree falls in the forest and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?”
Of course it does, silly.
The question is a philosophical query into human perception — if there’s no one there to hear a tree fall, then how can we confirm a tree fell?
As silly as the question is, I believe it applies to social media scandals much better than we realize.
For example, here’s a modernized version the “tree” question.
“If you wave a gun around in a strip club and there’s no camera to capture it, did you really wave your gun around in a strip club?”
This past weekend, after the Memphis Grizzlies got blown out in the fourth quarter by the Denver Nuggets, Grizzlies point guard and NBA star Ja Morant posted a video to Instagram of him drunkenly brandishing a pistol inside a Denver strip club.
Morant was officially suspended for two games because of the video. But his hiatus is expected to last much longer in order for him to “get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and (his) overall well-being,” he wrote in a statement.
Is the situation funny? Not inherently.
But it is kind of funny, probably because it’s just the next cautionary tale of our increasingly social media centered lives. After living with Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and MySpace for roughly 20 years now, we continue to incriminate ourselves in the most unbelievable ways with the things we post online.
I think it’s safe to declare we are no longer in the age of information, but rather the age of documentation.
It seems that there’s a video, text, picture or recording of everything. It’s all thanks to having the technology to either store that information indefinitely or, you know, share it with the entirety of the human race, until the impending global blackout.
A lot of what we document is for the greater good — like exposing politicians for being handsy with wait staff.
Inevitably, some of what we document is bad — like most of TikTok and all of Twitter.
There’s no better way to summarize the duality of the situation than reflecting on the controversy stirred up by University of Wyoming’s own Josh Allen, who faced a little bit of trouble with the Twitter machine when he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.
Among the funniest tweets that internet sleuths dusted off from the Twitter archives were treasures like “Driving naked>>>” and the ever-timeless “I looove penis.”
Stop laughing. That’s our quarterback.
His other tweets, however, weren’t funny — just really, really stupid.
Several of the not-funny tweets were published when he was in high school. These tweets, which Allen later apologized for, were racially insensitive — readers can Google those for themselves.
But I’m not criticizing Allen for tweets sent out a decade ago — I’m not necessarily criticizing Morant either.
Everyone makes questionable choices in their life, me included. Some might even wave a gun around on camera.
Only now those mistakes, should you choose to put them on social media, are logged forever.
Will we develop a newfound capacity to forgive? Or are our past transgressions sending us to the social chopping block that much sooner? I guess the answer is up to the collective masses.
Luckily, you can avoid the next internet kerfuffle by putting your phone away and heading out to some local events this weekend, of which there are many.
The opening of multiple art shows coincide this weekend, including a showcase of Laramie County Community College 3D artists at the Cheyenne Creative Center on Thursday and the Laramie County School District 1 High School Art Show at the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery at LCCC, which began Monday.
Kinda tricky, huh? You’ll figure it out.
There’s also the opening of the CFD Old West Museum’s Western Spirit Art Show on Saturday. The largest show hosted by the museum should have something worthwhile for everyone.
One-time events, on the other hand, will take some planning this weekend.
Tonight at 6, “Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne” will bring airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base to the Laramie County Library to connect with the community over their struggles and hopes for the future. An hour later, The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night at 7 p.m.
If you missed it last weekend, the Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale returns for a second and final weekend with a special closing sale. Customers can now fill a box to the brim with as many books as possible for just $10.
There’s no better place to be than The Lincoln on Saturday night, as The Local Music Showcase — Rap/Hip-Hop Night will give Cheyenne a unique opportunity to experience the local rap scene in one special event.
Rap might not be your cup of tea, and if that’s the case, get your fill of classical stylings at the Cheyenne Civic Center for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Bohemian Rhapsodies.” The show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
To cap off the weekend, head over to The Lincoln once again for a stand-up comedy show with Drew Lynch, a past runner up on “America’s Got Talent.”