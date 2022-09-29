Humor me for a minute.
It is winter, and I am driving alone through what is known as Raptor Alley, just west of Nunn, Colorado. It’s cold, I am in boots, jeans and a fur brimmed coat, looking for hawks and other birds of prey, having little to no luck.
To accompany the journey, I am listing to lonesome country music that does quite the opposite of make me lonesome. When I stop to scan the plains, or raise my binoculars to a shadowed blip in the sky, I feel the wind nip my nose. Even better, I hear absolutely nothing but whispers of my own thoughts.
I hear the wind, the crunch of dirt and dried sage beneath my feet. I turn my back away from the truck, feeling like the only variable in a world of constants, a humbling feeling that I’ve enjoyed in my solo excursions on the Front Range.
After moving just a mile down the road, I spot a hawk on a post, brown with a white belly. It’s confident and seemingly formed of only thick muscle, like its feathers were just a thin body suit.
I slow down, jump out of the driver’s seat and creep down the trail to the bird just as it turns to look at me. Spooked, the white areas beneath its wings consume its former hue and carry it away into the brush incline some hundred yards away.
The beat of its wings is the loudest sound on the plains before it escapes my view.
I assume I’ll never be a cowboy, but it’s one of many times where, for a moment, I escaped from information – from myself – and focused on the things that matter.
These usually seem to be the times when the things I was taught do not matter in the slightest, but those always end up being the moments that stick with me.
It seems like there’s no middle ground when it comes to the prominent issue of our brave new world, the affliction of being constantly available to one another through the little box in our pocket, purse or hands, if you’re reading this on mobile.
I’m not speaking of being disconnected from reality – that’s something to avoid, for the most part. I’m referring to having a separation between the present and the illusion of present. This is a hard divide to recognize and, once identified, even more difficult to establish.
There are only three ways I’ve ever felt the ability to escape from the rest of the world, and that’s through reading, writing and being immersed in the outdoors. Sadly, even shutting the blinds and listening to music in the cool darkness inevitably leads me to think about the past, present and future.
Kicking up dust on a secluded dirt road doesn’t lead to anxious thoughts; neither does writing or reading the musings of fictional characters. In this sense, I envy the romanticized cowpoke drowning in the vast Wyoming landscape, sun-scorched skin and parched lips, thinking of nothing but what is in front of them.
Maybe that’s what it is, the anxiety of being perpetually in waiting.
For me, it’s the drive to find the next story, understand the breaking news event, or learn the new piece of gossip that I can share or incorporate into my worldview. I must meet and establish a connection with the next person, love the new song or film that was just released and raved about, complete the impending task and pay the upcoming bill.
The next reason to worry, the next reason to hate, is another challenger to duel at high noon. That’s the illusion of presence – having all the information of the world available to you without the slightest opportunity to control it at every single second.
What would I know if I didn’t have it all available in my pocket? Probably nothing, which sounds nice, as opposed to the constant current of information that crashes ashore then rejoins the sea, only to be replaced a moment later.
I’ve got the Wild West on the mind lately, especially after rewatching Clint Eastwood’s “A Few Dollars More” two nights ago. It’s not just the romanticized West, either – I’m nearly finished with the “Cities on the Plains” trilogy by Cormac McCarthy, and I’m in the middle of Wyoming author Mark Spragg’s “Where Rivers Change Direction.”
Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” series is staring daggers in me as I write this.
Busy, busy, busy.
Admittedly, it’s reading about a fictional western character’s supposed freedom to sleep beneath the stars, eat campfire beans, explore their thoughts, calm their horses, rise at dawn and make camp when the sun slips below the horizon that gets me dreaming.
Besides the present trials and anxieties brought on by the need for self-preservation in the lonesome West, there’s nothing else on a person’s mind besides the task at hand, and that’s something worth romanticizing about.
