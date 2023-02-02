It’s somewhat lonely in the office these days.
For the most part, it’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin and me, with photojournalist Alyte Katilius sporadically bursting through the door with multiple cameras slung across her shoulders in a fancy harness. She’ll run in, upload photos into the computer before gearing back up and heading back out for another assignment in the cold.
State government reporter Jasmine Hall will be AWOL for another month, lost in the catacombs of the Capitol. In place of her commentary, I enjoy the monotonous sound of snow and ice as it melts off the exterior of the building
Eventually, Brian and I go back to the silence, which we take advantage of by periodically lobbing movie opinions or odd bits of news to each other, despite the barrier of thick glass that divides the editor’s office from the rest of the newsroom.
The sports team, reporter Matt Atencio and WyoSports Editor Jeremiah Johnke, make an appearance every so often (look, humans!) and make for welcome company. Otherwise, it’s the hum of the central heating system clicking on and the distant voices that carry down the hall of the building that keep Brian and me company.
There’s also the rumble of construction equipment from the adjacent lot and periodic beeping as the machines enter reverse. Only a minor distraction, as I’m more than happy to see the Children’s Museum of Construction finally underway.
In the silence, CNN runs in an infinite loop of not-so-uplifting news coverage from an always-muted television hanging in a corner before the reporters’ desks. Most recently, they’ve focused on the killing of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis.
The massive news network feels the needs to run the footage of the inhumane beating, and eventual killing, without issuing much prior warning. There is, however, a small red block they post in in the top right corner of the screen that reads, “Warning: gruesome imagery” simultaneous to the footage — which is sort of like stumbling across a “beware of dog” sign after the Rottweiler has already latched itself to the seat of your pants.
Sure, sometimes there’s a break in the helplessness.
On Tuesday, CNN ran a story about a recent “monkey theft” at the Dallas Zoo. Yes, someone stole a monkey — two monkeys, actually — leading me to wonder what the record is for number of stolen monkeys in a single heist.
There was also the recent coverage of U.S. Rep. George Santos’ history as a drag performer in Brazil — an innocent personal history in and of itself. But the most entertaining aspect involves the photographs, the ones of him dressed as a woman, to which Santos has essentially responded, “Ha ha, come on guys. That can’t be me! gulp.”
This doesn’t make the constant stream of disparaging news any less discouraging, especially with the WTE publishing the increasingly perplexing decisions of the Wyoming Legislature in each edition (please, I just want this WTE-issued microchip removed).
All of it, whether watching the news on television, reading it in our own paper or writing it for publication, is born into the world silently. Our collective reaction to it, unfortunately, is also usually silent.
Stress, it appears, is a silent affliction.
It occurred to me late one night when returning home from the office, standing in the snow just outside my home for a moment to breathe in the sub-zero air. This city is quiet come dark, sometimes too quiet for comfort. I made dinner and listened to a record I recently purchased from Downtown Vinyl titled “Sleepy Time Down South,” and imagined sitting under the weight of humid southern air like I did in Mississippi.
The sonic plumes of muted trumpets, walking baselines and raspy vocals transported me to a smoky New Orleans jazz lounge, a place entirely incapable of causing stress. This month, good reading has also managed to settle the resident lighting storm in my brain. If not prose, then the clatter of the typewriter I purchased from Antiques Central over a year ago, accompanied by the flicker of candlelight, is an equal release.
The crackling of chicken in a pan and the splitting whistle of a tea kettle are hardly considered “silence,” but these days, their sounds feel more like silence than true silence itself.
A pleasant stream of noise can be replenishing and hopeful.
But the silence in watching Tyre Nichols funeral service on live television, with guest appearances by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton, isn’t. The silence of an empty newsroom, an empty community and distant friendships, is deafening.
I can find no other way to express the feeling besides stating that they are two very different kinds of silence. One is, simply, the absence of noise, while the other is a mindset — a vacuum that runs the conscience of peaceful, caressing thought.
Luckily, we can remedy the latter.
If you’re looking for community this weekend, there’s no better place to be than the Arts Cheyenne Creativity Center during the First Friday ArtWalk at 5 p.m. This is the debut of the local arts organization’s long-awaited physical location, which will house different art installations, workshops and events.
For even more connection, visit other locations in town as they return to celebrating the monthly ArtWalk with their own special events. Blue Door Arts will hold a showcase of local jewelry artists, accompanied by live music. Over at Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, a debut for Pinedale artist Sue Sommers’ series “Manna” explores “dependence, fulfillment and fear of abandonment.”
On Saturday morning, it’s time again to take the kids over to the Wyoming State Museum for its monthly Family Day. This month’s theme, “Wyoming Winter,” couldn’t come at a better time.
Then, beginning at noon, The Black Excellence Project opens at The Louise Event Center and will run until 3 p.m. This installation of portraits is a must-see tribute to the 39 black entrepreneurs operating in Cheyenne.
In your down time this weekend, find ways to break the silence of the everyday — whatever that means to you.
