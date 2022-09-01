I recently created a new playlist.
I want to thank my coworker, state government reporter Jasmine Hall, for the inspiration. This weekend, she and I sat in the grass of Civic Commons Park, watching children play and adults guzzle beer while joe p and Claire Rosinkranz did their thing opening up Edge Fest 2022.
The lines for food trucks, bathrooms and alcoholic beverages grew longer and longer. Still, I enjoyed the grass against my skin, the relaxing atmosphere and, in hindsight, soaking in another day where Cheyenne’s community involvement exceeded my expectations.
During a lull in the show, Jasmine broke the silence and asked, “What’s the best song you listened to today?”
Not necessarily an outside-the-box question, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t give her credit for posing it at the right moment. When you listen to as much music as I do, you forget to linger on the one song that propelled you through the day.
Instead of giving her an answer, I awkwardly returned to contemplative silence, trying to recount all the music I had listened to that day.
A difficult task, given that this is typically a generous degree of music – an average of about two hours per day spanning 900 different artists so far this year, according to Apple Music Replay.
Eventually, I settled on a sarcastic song by the alternative outfit Parquet Courts, titled “N. Dakota,” and we moved on.
Unbeknownst to her, I’ve thought about the question nearly every other hour since that moment. Admittedly, I might be taking it a tad too far, but I rarely catalogue my newfound love or rekindle appreciation for a song – especially in regard to the song’s impact on my daily life.
So, for the remainder of the year, I will be adding the single best song I listened to each day to a playlist I’ve creatively titled “Song of the Day.”
My end goal is not necessarily to have a playlist of songs I love, though that is a core benefit, but to compile a series of moments as relived through a series of songs. With just five tracks down (seven by the time this column is published), I can already tell it’s going to be an incoherent mess.
However, psychologically speaking, to have a list I cannot stand would be a fantastic result to return to and analyze.
The idea that I might return to a song and loathe it is an exciting possibility. But still, I would be reliving a moment, which is one of the most powerful aspects of music.
I remember discovering “Western Skies,” by Chris LeDoux, while making the sunny trip to pick my brother up from Denver International Airport recently. While driving the dirt trails on Happy Jack Road, I have the memory of blasting George Harrison’s “If Not For You.”
“Trailing,” by The Sandals, from the surf documentary “Endless Summer,” oddly reminds me of the Smoky Mountains on the winding road to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. “Debris,” by Faces, puts me in the cool chill of a sleepy, starry Wyoming night, and anything by North Mississippi bluesman Junior Kimborough returns me to the streets of Memphis, Tennessee.
I can feel the cold of a Cheyenne winter when I listen to “September Gurls,” by Big Star, and the adrenaline of rushing to a reporting assignment with Fang’s “The Money Will Roll Right In” cranked to an obnoxious volume. The calming walk from the Ole Miss library at 2 a.m. would be forgotten if not for the accompaniment of “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea,” by Thelonious Monk.
I can’t listen to ”Love –> Building on Fire,” by Talking Heads without thinking of the secluded beaches of San Diego.
Those are some picks I can name off the top of my head. I can recall the moments that the bond between the temporary and permanent were made, be it driving, lying on the living room floor or in a crowded barroom with friends.
This Labor Day weekend might be a good time to reflect as such, but there’s still some popular recurring events worth checking out around town.
The First Friday Artwalk will be set up at Clay Paper Scissors, The next morning will be the weekly Cheyenne Farmers Market, a hub for restocking Palisade peaches. American Legion Post 6 is also hosting a Labor Day Pig Roast that’s open to the public, beginning at 11:30 a.m., if you’re looking for a place to fill up.
That’s the scent of fresh barbecue, the taste of fresh produce, like beloved Palisade peaches, and the calming atmosphere of music, art and creatives gathered for a night.
It’s odd that sometimes the sound, the smell or the taste of something is what keeps a memory alive.
I’d be interested to see what a stranger’s “Song of the Day” list would look like, and how much I could learn about someone after a brief listen.
Thanks for the idea, Jasmine.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.