It’s emasculating to watch your own fangs lie helpless on the cold, cold concrete.
Now I’m just another toothless wonder dressed in black with a couple bite marks and smearing of fake blood down my neck. I figure that’s a common enough occurrence on a Cheyenne Saturday night. But I’m supposed to be dressed as a vampire, which I’m yet to see stalking the streets in my first year here.
With the most iconic symbol of horrific vampirism scattered on the sidewalk of West Lincolnway, I’m officially that guy at the bar.
When people ask what I’m dressed as, I recite an empty, but confident, “a vampire.”
To which they typically reply, “Oh, cool,” with an apprehensive nod.
Not impressed, huh? At this point, I’ll need to pounce and take a chunk out of every non-believer’s neck to sell the get-up.
I can’t go around biting necks all night. While some people (perhaps the criminally insane) might advocate I was committed to my Halloween character, the vast majority (the Wyoming judicial branch and friends) would consider it “assault” or, quite possibly, “murder.”
Instead, I absorb the criticism and hum Meat Loaf’s tune from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” as I watch said person squeeze back into the crowd of witty and elaborate costumes packed shoulder to shoulder in the basement of The Crown Bar. It’s lively – too lively – and all I can do before letting the firewater pad my personality is merely people-watch and feel a suspicious touch of elation.
Halloween, huh? That’s what it takes to turn downtown Cheyenne into a madhouse?
Arts and culture festivals, big-name musicians, some creative new local business or, God forbid, some sort of charity event, are all but confirmed to be futile attempts to generate community bonding time. There are three things, in my limited experience, that are a surefire way to flood the streets of downtown, and that’s the promise free pancakes, free music at Fridays on the Plaza and now, Halloween spirit.
To be fair, there’s also the Christmas parade – the most heartwarming sub-30-degrees-Fahrenheit event to take place this side of the Mississippi River.
We take what we can get around here, especially if it’s free.
Now, that’s got me thinking.
If Cheyenne really had a day to represent the interests of its locals, what would the event hold?
I picture a rowdy Laramie County School District 1 board meeting, only with alcohol, fewer firearms, and way, way more facial piercings and tattoos (or is this just a premonition of polling stations come Tuesday?).
Coming events
If you’re looking for something a little more secure and culturally aware, then stop by Black Tooth Brewing Co. for ”Taco Wars.” It is a mini block-party where multiple local taco trucks will compete for best pork taco.
Grab some food and migrate to the First Friday Artwalk at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. The Arthaus will be on site to contribute a “Beer and Bovine” art show, where local artists have combined moos and booze in a long-awaited canvas crossover.
Other studios in town have their own shows going on, namely Clay Paper Scissors’ Annual Holiday Show. Paramount Cafe will also have new artwork hanging in the gallery along with its reoccurring open mic night.
The New Frontiers Art Show kicks off at the CFD Old West Museum this year, and the museum is going in a slightly newer direction artistically. The show’s reception will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. You can visit through Dec. 11 with museum admission.
Get loose with the legendary funk group the Commodores, Friday at 7:30 in the Cheyenne Civic Center. Families have the chance to pop up on Saturday morning for the monthly Wyoming State Museum Family Day, which this time around will focus on the celebrations of Dia de los Muertos.
Busy Sunday
In an uncharacteristic feat of scheduling, Sunday is looking to be a busy day.
The Louise Event Venue is hosting the Glam Up and Give Back Gala. It is a fashion show with food, music and drink to benefit Community Action of Laramie County. Tickets are $75, and only so many are still available.
Around the same time, the Laramie County Library is inviting residents to hear from Visit Cheyenne on updates regarding tourism and local attractions.
As for Sunday night, residents are going to have to choose between a performance by the Delbert Anderson Jazz Trio at the CFD Old West Museum and a show from renowned stand-up comedian Chris D’elia at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets are still available for both, each coming in at around around $50.
I didn’t see it for myself, but downtown was apparently packed with all walks of folk this past weekend. It’s an encouraging sign of life when most people make like Whac-A-Moles come this time of year, trying to avoid rapid blows from God’s metaphorical hammer (wind and snow).
More important, we’re heading into the most underrated holiday season of all (Thanksgiving), where people around here need each other more than ever.
I’ll be practicing some empathy as the temperature drops and daylight hours grow shorter, trying to do right unto my fellow man.
And speaking of getting whacked over the head like an animatronic rodent, make sure to get out and vote on Tuesday. We at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle aren’t reporting results until midnight or later for nothing.