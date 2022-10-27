Last Friday, The Denver Post reported that Lauren Boebert, a U.S. representative in Colorado’s 3rd District, referred to the female sex as “the lesser vessel” during an appearance on “The Brad Stine Show” podcast.
A short time later, a spokesperson for Boebert clarified that the representative intended to say that women are “the weaker vessel,” not “the lesser.”
Sort of a “Band-Aid over a bullet-hole” kind of situation.
Whether the quote is being taken out of context or misrepresented by the criminal tool of tyrants known as mass media, it’s still not a very good one to have on your record. If what she intended to do was highlight the differences between men and women, why not just say the two sexes are “different vessels,” or “complimentary vessels,” like her team claimed?
But, you know, “weak” works, too.
I don’t have a political lean. I don’t know what goes on during a “conservative comedy” podcast. I don’t have time to unpack the pit of sorrow that is political comedy as a concept. It’s clear that based on previous statements issued by Boebert that she is not necessarily a champion of women’s independence.
I also don’t care to analyze the rest of her comment. For one, I don’t need to put myself through the podcast equivalent of an MKUltra trial, and more importantly, that’s the job of a political columnist, and I’m not being paid for that.
The quotes that I did read, however, were enough to get me thinking.
Boebert might have been comparing physical strength in her comment, but this isn’t a very interesting topic of discussion for any column. On one end, yes, men are, in general, physically stronger than women – but it isn’t a principle that’s set in stone.
For example, if I stepped into the ring with former UFC champion fighter Holly Holm, I’ll have memorized the convex of her knuckles and been sent into a deep slumber well before I had the time to recite my cellphone number in totality.
Mom
Instead, I’ll focus on the implication as to women’s lack of independence.
Where better to begin this than with my mother? She’s a Southern woman, a devout Christian, and I’m fairly confident that there’s a part of her that would agree with Boebert – the part about companionship between men and women, that is.
However, I remember the years where my father was deployed with the Navy, leaving my mom as the sole matriarch with daily responsibility over two young boys. Though my brother and I walked or rode bikes to school, she did just about everything else in pursuit of domestic order.
She attended parent-teacher night at our schools, transported my brother and I to and from football practice, weathered the tedium of games on the weekend, cooked us breakfast and dinner every day, walked us through homework, and took the time to sit with us when the day was over. To raise us, she forfeited her career as a speech pathologist, finally returning to it when my brother and I were able to traverse our days free of constant oversight.
The “weaker vessel,” indeed.
Then there’s the women of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle – criminal justice reporter Hannah Black, awarded 2021 Journalist of the Year by the Wyoming Press Association; state government reporter Jasmine Hall, awarded 2021 Rookie Journalist of the Year by the National Newspaper Association; and photojournalist Alyte Katilius, who, by the end of her tenure, will likely be able to stack her awards taller than her own figure.
Meanwhile, I’m just trying to color inside the lines.
I’ll acknowledge Cynthia Joyce, a professor at the University of Mississippi, as the person who severely whipped me into proper journalistic shape. Without her, I wouldn’t be in the position I am.
And it was Mrs. McCluskey, my English teacher in my junior year of high school, who first told me that I had the real potential to be a writer.
Not mentioned above: all of the women who stand as influential figures in our community, of which there are many.
My advice? Avoid any and all comments even moderately similar to those made by Rep. Boebert this weekend – or any other politicians for that matter. Instead, focus on these local events.
Coming events
It’s Halloween weekend, which, as an adult, is more of an excuse to dress funny and drink the night away, like in the Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl on Friday. For an artsier drinking event, Cheyenne Makers and Creatives are revealing the progress on their physical wonderspace in a Halloween collaboration event with Chronicles Distilling onSaturday.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast, covered in last weekend’s WTE, returns for four shows this Friday and Saturday. Anyone who hasn’t attended a “Rocky Horror” production should make this event top priority.
But for kids, Cheyenne pretty much becomes a Halloween wonderland, with a calendar list of trunk-or-treat events to supplement their traditional door-to-door candy hunt.
Stop by Ascension Lutheran Church for the return performance by the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, “The Sacred Veil,” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The following day is Laramie County Community College’s recently announced “Spooktacular” event, which features a trunk-or-treat at 2 p.m. and a dynamic musical performance in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting its yearly Dia de Los Muertos event, which includes traditional performances, food and ofrenda displays. That same night is a continuation of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series, with a performance by jazz trio “Empire Wild,” at 7:30 p.m.
Another Dia de Los Muertos event will be held at the Cheyenne Depot on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., featuring a performance from Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, followed by a lecture from Virginia Sanchez in the Depot lobby.
If you do choose to leave your mind on politics, remember that everyone – no matter their race, gender or sexual orientation – has the ability to bring something valuable to the table.
It’s those who say otherwise who are truly the “weaker vessel.”