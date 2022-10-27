Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Last Friday, The Denver Post reported that Lauren Boebert, a U.S. representative in Colorado’s 3rd District, referred to the female sex as “the lesser vessel” during an appearance on “The Brad Stine Show” podcast.

A short time later, a spokesperson for Boebert clarified that the representative intended to say that women are “the weaker vessel,” not “the lesser.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus