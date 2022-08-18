Well, isn’t election season fun? I, for one, have long soldiered through the anticipation, clamoring for the argumentative onslaught between polarized political parties for months on end – foaming at the mouth, as I believe its colloquially referred to. Just before the election, I scoured Facebook for the most rage-inducing, dopamine-signaling posts, just to get the juices flowing in preparation for Tuesday night.
I had the misfortune of arriving at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle just before the previous election cycle, and now I get more than a front row seat.
This sucker for political discourse got to ride in the cockpit this time around, as did my coworkers.
We reporters and editors sat around the newsroom until just past midnight, methodically stuffing our faces with pizza, caffeine and poll results as we clawed our eyes out, waiting for results to show up online as our press deadline rapidly approached, loving every second of it along the way.
Even better? The entire nation was watching this one. Thank you, Fox News; salutations, CNN. We local outlets thank you for your service, but we’ve got it from here.
I have to remind myself that this trepidatious time is an important part of the American way, an even more important cycle for a local news team.
Here’s an idea to cut the tension – I vote we turn this all into a celebration.
There isn’t much summer left, so break out the neighborhood barbecue grills, invite the friends and family, get outside and go find a lake to jump in. If it gets dark, have a bonfire and stare at the stars – or, you can lock yourself away from the world, sit in your room and read for a while, or have a movie night in.
Wow, the options seem limitless! Just stay away from the television news cycle.
I think we all need to take a load off.
Despite all of the elevated cynicism I just shared, I’m entirely serious about that last part. Amid election season and all of the anxiety that it brings (if you let it get to you, that is), this community needs to find some creative ways to come together.
If nothing else, it’s encouraging to see an upward trend in voter turnout. Such a community response is the first step to creating a governmental body more representative of our community, regardless of political affiliations.
Hey, here’s another idea – flip over to the ToDo calendar and see what events catch your eye this weekend.
There’s always Fridays on the Plaza, where Virginia neo-folk artist Jeremiah Tall is taking the stage. The second installment of this fall’s Cheyenne Farmers Market will also be held bright and early Saturday morning.
Being held around the same time is the Historic Cemetery Walk, a living history program hosted by the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society that explores interesting characters in Cheyenne’s history. Each of the two tours are scheduled to last around two hours.
The experience is accompanied by narration from a tour guide, as well as appearances by costumed characters representing the historical figures.
Throughout the rest of Saturday, head over to Lions Park for the Cheyenne Arts Celebration, which should have enough festivities to keep you captivated for the remainder of the day. Live music, food and plenty of crafts and artwork from local artists will provide a much-needed creative escape after this week.
The Lincoln Theatre is hosting 2000’s post-grunge band Puddle of Mudd at 8 p.m. Saturday, known for hit songs “Blurry,” “She Hates Me” and “Control.” Get a sense of what to expect from the show in last week’s Q&A with lead singer and founder Wes Scantlin.
In other big name concert, head back to The Lincoln on Monday night for a performance from critically acclaimed experimental pop group Animal Collective.
Of course, local events can only distract you so much from the everyday cycle. And if I’m being candid, the voting season always reminds me of the constant changes that creep up on us.
The changes of graduating from college, moving to Cheyenne, fostering and losing close friendships and a relationship. Deaths, births and the memories that persist. The departure of longtime co-workers and the welcome arrival of newcomers.
Recently, I wished my best friend and longtime roommate all the luck as he vacated our apartment and headed to New Orleans for law school. If you stopped by The Crown Bar on a weekend night at any point in the past year, he probably served you your drink.
Family matters, personal changes, “till next times’” and misfortunes – there’s always something around the bend. But change isn’t all so melancholy.
I’ll be moving to live in a new location in town myself, hopefully finding a K-9 companion to come along for the ride.
My little brother is making the trip up from central Arkansas on Friday for a tight 48-hour visit. Since it’s his first time in Cheyenne, and his first time in the vast American West, I’m looking for the most efficient way to give him the full Front Range experience.
Enough of all that – I figure this weekend’s about making the best out of what you have. Around here, we’ve got a lot more opportunity than we like to think.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.