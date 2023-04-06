You need to read the ToDo section of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Take it from the ToDo section editor — you are not reading it enough. There are potentially severe repercussions to this, and chances are you’re in the throes of the affliction even as you’re reading this.
I know this because I’m in the same place.
The local and national news has been particularly disheartening to read as of late.
Working for a local newspaper means that, even with my primary responsibilities, I’m responsible for remaining up to date on anything and everything that comes through the media sphere, be that on television, social media or one of our state’s other print and online news sources.
It seems like everything is beginning to pile up — the stress of impending world conflict, national civil rights and gun violence, even the snow and sub-zero temperatures that have continued to plague the region, leading me to fear that even the small relief of warm weather will not arrive.
Former President Donald Trump is under arrest and awaiting his court hearing as I write this (he’s since hopped on Trump Force 1, returned to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech filled with hate, insulting our country and the people in it). His mugshot is bound to be obtained and released at some point, making for a legendary T-shirt design, but the event ultimately leaves me somber.
I watch as the rental market in Denver continues to increase in price — a reflection of the market across the nation. I’m left to wonder where people of my generation will live in the coming years, knowing that the majority of us are already pressing against the ceiling of what we can afford.
And in Nashville, representatives from Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville — the most populated cities in Tennessee — are being ousted by their fellow state representatives for marching on the state capital for their stance on gun reform.
It’s worth a reminder that this is what they’re focusing on instead of addressing the slaying of three 9-year-old children and three adults just a week ago.
In our own state, we watch as controversy unfolds in Laramie at the local chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. The delicate situation is being maneuvered not-so-delicately by general media and Wyoming residents.
Nationally, the folks in the United States House of Representatives conduct themselves like self-absorbed brats arguing at a high school lunch table — forgetting that the things they say and do are recorded and consumed by the American people.
Worst of all, a swarm of boxelder bugs started flocking to my doorstep over the weekend.
Can you tell that my thoughts are spiraling ... just a bit?
Maybe it’s just me projecting my emotions onto the rest of the world, but I’m left thinking about how the rest of America feels. Specifically, will we begin to see the repercussions of our overwhelming emotions over the next decade? The emotional fallout from the constant stream of events, like those listed above, is without a doubt having a negative impact on the mental health of the general populous.
And, while I may be wrong, I can only believe that the one critical reason why we might be left to feel this way is a lack of empathy toward our fellow human. Rather than asking “How can we make this work?”, we’re asking, “How can we make this stop?”
It’s a difference of intent.
Likewise, I think there’s just one thing that could help remedy the problem — the ToDo section.
If you’ve made it this far, chances are you already explore this section on a weekly basis, but as for everyone who made the mistake of sticking with this week’s column, I encourage you to continue making that mistake.
Because this is the section saved for the arts — for literature, film, music and anything else that, hopefully, puts you at ease with the madness of modern life. There’s rarely any political divide, hot-button issues or points of contention to be found in the section — but there will always be a story, one that I hope people find entertaining.
Most of all, I hope that this section serves as an escape from the gloom. That’s what this section brings to me as I pick through the entertainment news of the week, considering what our readers might enjoy most.
It’s just me, looking out for you.
So, please: read the ToDo section.
Because if you don’t, then you won’t only lose your mind thinking about the unsolvable problems of the world, you also won’t know about all the events coming up this weekend.
Tomorrow evening, Cheyenne’s West Edge District should be busy with two events happening within blocks of one another.
“The Past, the Present, and the Favorite” art exhibition will open at the Cheyenne Creativity Center.
Meanwhile, Sunshine Plant Co., one of Cheyenne’s newest businesses, is making its mark by hosting unique, botanically themed events throughout the week. At 5 p.m., the shop will host a Tarot Card reading event, the first of a reoccurring event on the first Friday of every month. On Saturday, they will host a Fairy Garden Workshop for $40.
Friday night, alternative rock band Third Eye Blind will perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center — tickets are still available.
The best of local high school art will be shown at Storey Gym for the annual Capital City Art Show from April 11-14. All four of Cheyenne’s high school’s contribute to the show.
And if you’ve never heard the song ”Spanish Pipedream” by John Prine, give it a listen now.