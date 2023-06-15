Cormac McCarthy is dead.
Is this important? Heck, I don’t know.
The death of an author isn’t more important than the death of anyone else, but it’s the first time since David Bowie died in 2016 that I’ve been reasonably affected by the loss of a creative.
I’ve mentioned in the past that Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and journalist, was the reason I wanted to be a journalist. Well, McCarthy is the reason I wanted to be a writer.
The novelist died on Tuesday, and if it weren’t for his son, John, alerting the media and other business associates, I doubt anyone would have thought to check in on whether McCarthy was still kicking. He was notoriously reclusive, and the last of a dying breed.
I always liked that about him. He famously denied interviews because everything he had to say about his work was “in the pages” — to that, I couldn’t agree more.
“Blood Meridian; or, An Evening of Redness in the West” was the first book of his that I ever read. I read it much too young, but I did finish it and appreciate it, and recall following it up with William Faulkner’s “The Sound and The Fury,” which I did not finish until sometime in college.
Faulkner was one of McCarthy’s major influences, and significantly impacted his earlier work with twisted, macabre plots and characters traversing southern gothic landscapes filled with incest, racism and flawed familial interactions. His style later changed with “All The Pretty Horses,” and the public rewarded him for the shift into visceral violence, moral conundrums and, often, themes of wanderers traversing alienation of the human spirit.
How uplifting!
But Faulkner, for all his beautiful prose, is undeniably long-winded. There’s an elegant purpose to his page-long paragraphs and convoluted prolix — it’s there for the reader not to immediately comprehend, but to absorb and paint an emotional landscape. I’ve always seen McCarthy’s work through a similar lens.
McCarthy had been criticized for gratuitous violence and being “self-consciously masculine” in the past, but that’s never the message I gathered.
Ignore his refusal to punctuate his sentences with anything beyond a period (yes, that includes quotation marks for dialogue). McCarthy was special, in part, because he didn’t seem to interject any of his own observations into his stories — the violence is brutal, but plain; the dialogue direct and nuanced; the morality subjective and inspiring of personal reflection.
“All The Pretty Horses” is good, but its sequel, “The Crossing,” is better. These books are the first two entries in his ”Border Trilogy,” which concludes in “Cities On The Plain,” and though I’m working through the final entry now (no spoilers, please), one theme is clear throughout: evil is the child of man’s self-imposed morality, and it’s often the determining factor as to whether a character lives or dies.
Does a character’s transgression make them evil if it ensured their survival? Are morals more important than life? Does it matter? McCarthy only made the basic distinction between being alive and being dead, so it’s ultimately up to the reader to decide if there’s a deeper meaning or not.
He raised these questions through the most impactful characters, plots and prose I’ve ever consumed, and for that, I thank him.
Now, he’s dead.
I’ve always partially perceived McCarthy as more of a concept than a person, thanks to his biblical style of work and sparse public image. I struggle to conceive a reality where his books didn’t exist, as when he put them to page, it was as though they had been collected from the void, spawned from some ancient vagabond’s lips.
I loved that he was clearly annoyed by James Franco’s interest to adapt his work to film. I love that, unlike author Jonathan Franzen, he was willing to appear on Oprah after she selected “The Road” for her book club. There’s also a strange satisfaction derived from McCarthy being good friends with actor and fellow Texan Tommy Lee Jones.
Even better, I’m well aware that he likely would have hated everything about the column I’ve just written. I hate to admit it, but there’s something I can’t help but love about that, too. There’s a place in my heart for grumpy old men.
It’s low-hanging fruit, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t make an ass of myself by concluding with one of the most notable quotes from “The Road.” Spoken between a father and son, it addresses the very essence of their survival and attempt to maintain humanity in a world long dismantled.
“And nothing bad is going to happen to us.
That’s right. Because we’re carrying the fire.
Yes. Because we’re carrying the fire.”
Events
This weekend is a busy one with Father’s Day on Sunday.
Plenty of events should satisfy a day out for dads, the most prominent being the Wyoming Brewers Festival on both Friday and Saturday. The event brings 40 different local and regional breweries to the Depot Plaza for a unique craft beer tasting opportunity.
The event coincides with Fridays on the Plaza, making downtown the place to be come Friday evening. By the way, dads, if you hear any gunshots around 6 p.m., don’t tense up — you’re hearing the Cheyenne Gunslingers holding one of their first free performances of the year at Frontier Town on 15th Street. Another performance will be held on Saturday at noon.
Or, if there are any dads with some free time on Friday afternoon, stop by the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a Father’s Day BBQ Class, where Gardens staff will walk through creative herb seasonings for grilling out. Tickets are $35.
Saturday should be a good opportunity for any history fanatics. From 8 a.m.-4 p.m., the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration will be held in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where there will be games, sports, food, music and more. The event, the newest to be added to our country’s federal holidays, celebrates the anniversary of the day that Union soldiers marched into Galveston, Texas in 1865 to liberate the last remaining slaves.
Finally, from 3-6 p.m., its Wyoming State Museum is hosting their Civic Season Festival. The event gathers local and statewide organizations for a celebration of U.S. and state civic history and features live music, debates and lectures from local experts. If you’re looking for more, Casper-based historian Kylie McCormick will give a late night talk about the history of Wyoming’s label as The Equality State.
There’s plenty more to do this weekend, so make sure to check the ToDo Calendar for any other listings in Cheyenne and the surrounding region. An abundance of Pride events are being held in Laramie this weekend, for example.
