Hopefully, the weather will improve a bit (I foolishly write as the snow flurries increase outside the second-story window of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom), but either way, there’s plenty of opportunity to frequent venues and community events in the first weekend of March.
If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag some tickets for renowned stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who takes the stage at the Cheyenne Civic Center tonight at 8.
There’s plenty of other options this weekend, including the final weekend of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “Anne of Green Gables” on Friday night, and the opening of the Cheyenne Creativity Center’s first installation, “The Spark of Inspiration,” that same day.
Every event coming this weekend is worth your time, but I know where I’ll be spending mine — the Delta Kappa Gamma’s Annual Used Book Sale, this time housed inside Frontier Mall. After getting a glimpse of what’s in store, it’ll be a completely appropriate place to revert to my primordial state and stuff stray books in my already prepped oversized duffel bag (kidding).
I do have some goals going into the sale — as any bibliophile should. Traversing the sale is what I imagine journeying the treacherous silk road would have been like, or, for younger readers, surviving the average car chase in a Mad Max film (also kidding).
It’s of the utmost importance that I pad my collection of Kurt Vonnegut novels. Fair warning: if I arrive on scene and there are no copies of “Cats Cradle,” “Breakfast of Champions” or “Mother Night,” there’ll be hell to pay (not kidding).
And by “hell to pay,” I mean a grown man will throw a hissy fit.
There’s plenty others I’m searching for — a couple works from Colston Whitehead, maybe something from Sarah Kendizor to see if I can educate myself, William Faulkner’s “Go Down Moses,” and maybe even something from the self-help section (it’s been a long winter).
An overhaul of Wyoming authors is also overdue, with a severe lack of C.J. Box, Annie Proulx and Tim Sandlin on my bookshelf.
I’ll probably grab a copy of “The Last Picture Show” by Larry McMurtry, as well. But having just wrapped up “Leaving Cheyenne,” I think it’ll be a while before I develop the emotional fortitude to make it through another one of McMurtry’s books.
The book sale will be held both Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If you miss out this weekend, carve out some time for the sale next weekend, when the $10 box deal comes into play.
Though the DKG Book Sale has an overwhelming children’s book section, it might not be the most exciting place for kids to hang around too long. Families, as always, should head over to the Wyoming State Museum for its monthly Family Day at 10 a.m. This month’s program will focus on “Women Making History.”
Saturday night has The Black Jacket Symphony returning to the Civic Center stage for a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s hit album “Rumors.” At the same time, guitar virtuoso Ottmar Liebert will perform at The Lincoln Theatre.
