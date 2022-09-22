Being a writer can feel like you’re sending your heart out into the void.
Publishing an article feels about the same, for better or for worse.
I don’t know if my colleagues at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle or any other journalists share this feeling, but rarely does my byline appear without a thought of self-doubt such as, “Hey, is anybody getting this?”
I wonder how often those in other professions feel this way.
To an extent, it seems like an affliction limited to those who are tasked with creating something new, as journalists do. I’ve watched my fellow reporters and editors work extensively on a single project, occasionally for weeks at a time, just to free it into a field of punishment, reverence or, at worst, indifference.
I’ve dedicated a considerable amount of labor to stories that are met with no response, without a comment on whatever social media we use, without catching a stranger flipping through our print newspaper while I’m out in the community.
OK, that last part is a rare occurrence, regardless of circumstance.
I’m not sure that readers and community members realize the effect a single comment can have on a creator, be they a journalist, photographer, painter, designer, musician, actor or someone in any other artistic medium.
Among the negative comments that a journalist and paper will receive – and there are many – I’m not sure that readers understand the profound impact made by a small display of support.
Critiques, when constructive, are always considered and often internalized within our newsroom. But the effects of a positive email or comment, be it online or in person, will always linger far longer than a groundless critique.
I’m lucky to have experienced a fair bit of support in the short run of this Weekend Picks column. Sharing my personal life, be it a story about my father, my friends or a look into the daily stress of the newsroom, is, upon reflection, not always easy. At times, it comes with some performance pressure.
It feels right to observe what’s going on in our city, to highlight owners of businesses and places unique to our region.
Those who know me also know I’m a pitiful liar.
As of Sept. 15, I have lived and worked in Cheyenne for one year, and the difference between when I arrived and where I live now is undeniably distinct.
Events
Tonight, there’s a downtown fashion show being hosted in the back garden of the Paramount Cafe. Joe Gato will be doing stand-up comedy at the Civic Center, and, as of Wednesday, there were still plenty of tickets available.
On Friday, Cheyenne native Brandt Tobler, covered previously in the WTE’s ToDo section, will be celebrating his birthday at The Lincoln Theatre with a night of stand-up comedy. If that isn’t quite your speed, then head a couple blocks over to the Historic Atlas Theatre for the opening night of ”Little Shop of Horrors,” presented by Cheyenne Little Theater Players.
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day is being held in tandem with Oktoberfest, making downtown Cheyenne the hotspot this Saturday. Different organizations, bars and venues will host events for all ages, so if there was ever a day to make a trip downtown with the kids, it’s this Saturday.
Flip to the ToDo calendar to see some of the featured events coming up as a part of Appreciation Day, and read tomorrow’s ToDo cover to learn a bit about the new celebration.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – I have seen a community spark of local life, of pride, erupt in a very, very short span of time.
WTE community
There’s one place of development that personally affects me, and that’s in the interactions between the WTE and our community.
When I arrived, the perception of our paper felt less than ideal. I received odd responses when telling people where I worked. I was regularly reading through negative emails about poor coverage, the paper’s alleged biases and similar critiques.
We value our readers’ opinions, even when they’re lackluster. I want more of them, and that’s where I can identify some room for improvement.
Especially with this column, I would like to continue to build a rapport, an active interaction between presenting information in the paper, the work of our journalists and what our community wants to see from the WTE.
Here’s my stance: We are the community’s paper.
We will cover what the readers want to read, report what Cheyenneites want to know, and work with every individual and group to the best of our ability.
To do that, our journalists need to hear the community’s voice.
We are close to the source. We are in the community every day, shaking hands and finding the things to love and to fix in not just the capital, but the state.
State government reporter Jasmine Hall, criminal justice reporter Hannah Black, photojournalist Alyte Katilius, WyoSports reporter Matt Attencio, WyoSports editor Jeremiah Johnke, assistant managing editor Jonathan Make, managing editor Brian Martin and I are not so far away.
Cheyenne can pay us a visit whenever they like. We’re right next door.
Where are you?
