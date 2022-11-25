What are you thankful for?
“Football,” my 15-year-old self probably said.
“David Bowie,” my 18-year-old self probably said.
“My fraternity,” my 20-year-old self probably said.
Note: For my mother’s copy of this paper, please replace “football” with “education,” “David Bowie” with “God’s word” and “my fraternity” with “education” again.
Yes, the things that I’m thankful for have changed – matured might be a better word – but there are several core values that haven’t.
The immense love that I carry for my family and the close friends that I’ve made and maintained, for example. In a spiritual sense, I’m grateful for the trials that have challenged me personally, and that there is a creative spark in this world that compels people to write, draw and share themselves emotionally.
At the time of writing this, I’ve just returned from Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
It was a place that, for all its shameless tourist exploitation, led me to form a romanticized respect for the royalty of the Rocky Mountain ridge line – and an awe for the grandeur of our country. I feel the same swell while standing alone in the plains of Wyoming, a warm reminder of our feeble humanity.
In the Rockies, the crisp mountain air attempts to freeze my every exhale, the darkness penetrates my working vision, and, on Monday morning, the frigid water constricts my blood vessels and tightens my muscle fibers as a Stellar’s Jay passes between snow-brushed pine trees.
These, while extraordinary experiences, are simple pleasures. They are the most important of pleasures to hold on to – and the most readily available this time of year.
This weekend’s events are also set to slip by if you don’t make the effort to cherish temporary offerings.
Of the most immediate importance is Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam, a show at The Lincoln Theatre that Scott, Float like a Buffalo and the Jose Gonzales Band have structured to be more like a backyard hangout than a clear-cut concert.
Saturday is the day to head into town, starting with a book signing for “A History Lover’s Guide To Cheyenne” with authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel at Wyoming Home at 10 a.m. The quick read is packed with Cheyenne history and makes a good stocking stuffer for the right recipient.
Beginning at the same time is a unique art exhibit titled “We Are Downtown,” which will be displayed until 4 p.m. at The Louise Event Venue. The interactive exhibit showcases portraits of Cheyenne’s small business owners in an effort to gain exposure for the entrepreneurs helping push the city forward.
Stealing the show, however, is the 32nd Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. As the biggest holiday event for the city, and, arguably, the region, the streets will be filled with residents from Laramie County and northern Colorado looking to view a parade of around 125 elaborate floats from community organizations.
I’ll be out covering a portion of the parade, just as I did last year (use my headshot as an opportunity to play a real life game of “Where’s Waldo?”), but those who have the time should enjoy the accompanying events around downtown.
Before the parade, Cheyenne Frontier Days will ride horses down Capitol Avenue and hang wreaths on streetlamps along the way. Other places, like the Wyoming State Museum, Masonic Lodge and more will provide places to snack and warm up, even though it’s projected to be an uncharacteristically temperate night come parade time.
And finally, beginning Sunday is the yearly Tinsel Through Time exhibit at the Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion. This year’s theme is “Christmas music,” so each room will be outfitted in reference to recognizable Christmas tunes.
But I have to admit that I’m sad to see Thanksgiving pass by.
Never mind the historical significance of the holiday. As I get older, its importance has only strengthened as I connect it to the memory of family, whether they’ve been called up yonder or are at too far a distance to embrace.
The day is reserved for deep rest, valued time with the friends I have and all memories that remain with them. In my most gluttonous pleasure, I willingly drown myself in hearty food and plentiful alcohol at a time in my life where I rarely expand outside chicken, soup, warm sandwiches, frozen vegetables and cheap wine.
Gifts don’t quite do it for me like they did when I was a boy. The holidays that force us to focus on one another, rather than what we can gain from others, are the most fulfilling.
While Thanksgiving is still a day away at the time of writing this, I can assure you that I will be well rested, well fed and in the company of good people, and I hope you were, too.
And I would like to offer any Detroit Lions fans my condolences in advance of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Sincerely, a San Diego Chargers fan.