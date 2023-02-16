Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I was going to write about something in the pop-culture sphere, like the Super Bowl, the most recent in a long, violent history of American school shootings, or maybe a Valentine’s Day column or more commentary on the unidentified objects the military is using for target practice.

Instead, I’ve got something else on my mind: My grandmother’s garden.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

comments powered by Disqus