I was going to write about something in the pop-culture sphere, like the Super Bowl, the most recent in a long, violent history of American school shootings, or maybe a Valentine’s Day column or more commentary on the unidentified objects the military is using for target practice.
Instead, I’ve got something else on my mind: My grandmother’s garden.
It wasn’t a big garden, but it was a plentiful one.
Full of watermelons, carrots, lettuce, cantaloupe, field peas, green beans, collard and turnip greens, tomatoes, okra, squash, green onions, radishes, peanuts, cucumbers, broccoli and zucchini, it was where half of the ingredients for her cooking were cultivated and perfected. In the fall, she would carve out some of the more malformed gourds and turn them into Halloween decorations, with ghoulish faces painted on.
Though I’m not sure if my grandparents got many Halloween visitors in West Memphis, Arkansas.
I remember the bees, stopping between flowers and carrying the pollen off to wherever their hive was hidden. They were accompanied by bumblebees, the fuzzy plump kind that serve more as human entertainment due to being less aggressive and even less effective when it comes to producing sweet honey.
The dastardly antics of hornets and yellowjackets have stuck with me even longer, though not out of a sense of childlike nostalgia. If you don’t know the difference between the two evil insects (or the difference between those and a wasp), then congratulations, you likely weren’t ducking and diving through the screen door like I was as a kid.
My grandmother would walk around with me in the summer, my young self not yet averse to the dense humidity that seems to cling to everything in the Delta South like cigarette smoke to an old couch. We would overturn some of the stones in my grandparent’s garden pathways to discover huge yellow slugs pressed into the soft dirt.
I would also find earwigs and centipedes, both of which make my skin crawl. There were plenty of black widows suspended behind forgotten rake, shovel and scythe handles in my grandfather’s shed. He would sometimes catch them in a jar so that my brother and I could safely observe one of the world’s most poisonous arachnids.
Then there were June bugs. If the West has anything going for it, it’s a noticeable lack of June bugs — unfortunately, however, they’re replaced with boxelder bugs that seemingly appear on any indoor surface as soon as the fall arrives.
On the brighter side of insect life were the fireflies, synonymous with the sound of illegal fireworks bursting in a military-sized explosive payload above the neighborhood. We would catch them and put them in mason jars. We also tried to catch butterflies but were never quite quick enough.
I could, however, swat a horsefly off the back of my neck off of their air displacement alone.
As I’ve gotten older, I now understand that ladybugs are the bane of some homeowners’ existence. Gardeners love them for sucking up aphids like tiny spotted Dustbusters, but they do tend to infest households during the winter.
Water skippers, or as I still call them, water skitters, decorated the surface of every tepid puddle that collected on concrete or luscious green grass. They were all over the lakes and overflown segments of the golf course where my grandfather met his lifelong buddies for poker, drinks or, of course, golf.
There were frogs too, and turtles, which would sometimes bite on my fishing line. My dad pointed out that catching a turtle is particularly annoying, since they immediately swallow anything they bite.
One time my grandfather hopped out of his big red GMC to urge a snapping turtle off the shaded road leading away from the country club. It hissed and snapped when he took a step closer, so eventually he let it bite a stick so he could carry it off the path. I vividly remember watching the grey turtle, the size of a small dog, dangling from the end of a branch.
Upon the back fence of my grandparents’ back yard ran two strings of lush vines where my grandmother would take me to pick homegrown raspberries and blackberries. We could pick them off the vine and eat them straight, staining our fingers in the process.
Sometimes they were too bitter.
Most of the time they tasted better than any berry I’ve eaten since.
But raspberries and blackberries don’t grow on that fence anymore. They haven’t grown in many years.
The garden is also empty now, just a plot of grass sectioned off by a small white picket fence. The plants and flowers that my grandfather keeps in the yard still grow heartily, and the cardinals, robins, mockingjays and bluebirds still own the canopy, though the bluebirds no longer have my bleach blonde baby hair to screech and dive at.
In this backyard, my brother and I used to sling a football back and forth in our bare feet. He, ironically, wore a Dexter McCluster Ole Miss Rebels (Rebs) jersey, I in my Ryan Mallet Arkansas Razorbacks (Hogs) jersey.
Other grandparents, maybe some friends, would be smoking on the small turfed patio just off the side of the house. My grandmother was likely in the kitchen, glancing at her grandchildren playing through the small window above the sink.
All of these memories came in a flood while standing in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens last week.
I don’t know if it’s a particular kind of soil the groundskeepers are using, or whether my senses were uncharacteristically keen that day, but it was the exact smell of that warm southern earth and thick air, the Mississippi River not so far away.
This weekend is a good one for spotting some of the creatures in our own backyards, with the Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society Great Backyard Bird Count being held throughout the day Feb. 18. Meet up at the Paul Smith Children’s Village before counting birds in Lions Park with other wildlife fanatics.
Before jumping into the bird count, newcomers can visit the library at 6 tonight for a Great Yard Bird Count Introduction. At 8 p.m., Blacktooth Brewing Co. is hosting its second Tobler & Friends Comedy Night for $10.
Ernie November is working itself into the mix Friday night with another in-house concert featuring bands with names like Ape Vermin, Twin Lizard and Narcotic Wasteland, who play genres by the name of “sludge,” “doom” and “stoner rock.”
If that doesn’t sound hardcore enough for you, spend Friday night at Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ production of “Anne of Green Gables.” The show, covered in last weekend’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle, is a faithful adaptation to the classic novel.
Finally, the weekend concludes with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s “Made in America.”