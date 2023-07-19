Cheyenne Frontier Days has assumed control of the city and its residents’ lives.
Businesses around town are bracing for impact by extending hours, and employees are (probably) drinking heavily and putting the final touches on their last will and testament. Here at the newspaper, we’re pacing the floor like we’re readying for battle, telling lackluster jokes just to ease our nerves.
Mental preparation and deep meditation is a responsible course of action for any service worker looking to survive the next 10 days. That includes the men and women of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, suddenly tasked with doubling our content output within the same 40(ish) hours as any other week of the year.
Despite all the stress, it remains one of the happiest times of the year here for an outsider like me. There’s people to meet, places to be, crowds to dodge and always something to get into.
This reporter is in business, both literally and figuratively, for better or worse.
You might spot me out at Frontier Park grounds in my boots and hat. Feel free to come up and say hi, maybe sling me a Coors Banquet if I’m off the clock, lounging in the stands at this Saturday’s rodeo.
Local events are, ironically, dead while CFD is in town — i.e. CFD is the local event — so we’ve only got one thing in the crosshairs for this weekend that doesn’t pertain to the festivities. That would be Reggae Night at the Railspur, or one of the many other local music nights that breweries in the city regularly host.
And that’s about it. Come Saturday, the bars in this town will be filled with new faces.
Otherwise, the 67th Old Fashioned Melodrama enters its main stretch tonight at 7. The long-running Cheyenne Little Theatre Players production will run every day through July 30, with additional performances this Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. That’s 10 days of vaudeville, so there’s no excuse to miss it.
If you’re the kind that hates country music, head down to Fort Collins and catch Los Angeles punk outfit X at Washington’s on Thursday night. The Green House Collective in Laramie is also hosting a string of punk/metal/alternative concerts over the span of Frontier Days. Visit greenhouselaramie.com for their calendar.
Now, if you do enjoy country music, fans can head over to the Outlaw Saloon for their CFD After Party lineup, featuring the likes of Ned LeDoux, Jenny Tolman, 49 Winchester and Chase Rice. The bar and venue recently announced the availability of a 10-day V.I.P. pass that grants admission to every concert for a single payment of $100.
Back in the world of art, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum opens its annual Western Art Show & Sale this Friday. Included with the price of museum admission, the prestigious show features Western visual artists from across the United States.
Wednesday is locals’ favorite day of CFD — Cheyenne/Laramie County Day. Bars and breweries around town are hosting different street fairs and events to celebrate the city and its people. For those of you that are new here, businesses traditionally cut their employees free around noon so that residents can gather and enjoy the day.
I’m not even including all of the events and opportunities that are available to locals and visitors at the Frontier Park grounds. Those can be found in our freemagazine guide to CFD, which went out to subscribers on Wednesday and is available in many locations around town. We wrote it for a reason, so you might as well read it.
Oh, and if you’re new to Western fashion, don’t tuck your jeans into your boots.
But most of all, have fun. That goes for the locals, too.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.