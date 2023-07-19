Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Frontier Days has assumed control of the city and its residents’ lives.

Businesses around town are bracing for impact by extending hours, and employees are (probably) drinking heavily and putting the final touches on their last will and testament. Here at the newspaper, we’re pacing the floor like we’re readying for battle, telling lackluster jokes just to ease our nerves.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus