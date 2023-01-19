I’ve accepted that I’m not “Wyoming” enough.
I thought I would be after a year, but it appears I’m still learning. Sure, there’s the little ways that I’ve adjusted, like when my family visits and I can show just how fortified I’ve become against the cold winds of the state.
However, what I’ve become is nothing compared to the mountainous resilience of lifelong locals. I’ll walk out of the supermarket wearing a coat and gloves, just to pass someone having a smoke while dressed in shorts and a University of Wyoming T-shirt.
That being said, I’ve certainly developed an appreciation for the harsher elements.
It’s my obligation to once again mention that I’ve spent my life in warmer climates, but I have to admit that there’s something humbling about Wyoming’s foul weather. The inability to take to the roads or even walk without slipping on the sidewalks of downtown is a direct reminder that without humanity’s big machines and stout architecture, we are, at our most basic, defenseless on our own.
When I don’t have to traverse the winter weather, I enjoy looking out the window of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle offices, feeling secure that I have someplace warm to stay — a place I much rather prefer to spend time in rather than being subjected to the elements.
The weather instills in me a sense of respect for those that do persevere in the outdoors, like construction workers and other blue-collar laborers who spend days in the plains, presumably losing the feeling in their fingertips to both frostbite and the tasks of their trade.
No offense to city folk (I am “city folk”), but developing a sense of respect for nature and mankind becomes obsolete when your daily life is confined to a labyrinth of concrete buildings.
The true elements aren’t as serene as they seem in the movies or popular television. They are brutal, unforgiving, often disheartening and, for many, demanding of a person’s fear.
When I’m hiking in the cold or trying to keep my truck on a straightened path while traveling through the snowdrifts on Happy Jack Road, I envision a small cabin, or my warm and safe apartment, and think that a blanket, a heater and fresh coffee would be a pretty welcome exchange for the current situation.
The land, and the weather, are beautiful. But, like most things beautiful, a part of its beauty is the accumulation of its uncontainable power. Yes, Wyoming has the ability to remind me how small and insignificant the individual really is.
Oddly enough, I’ve come to believe that every human being needs to keep this reality engrained in the back of their mind.
I also believe that a sane person comes to appreciate this feeling, though they would be inhuman not to simultaneously let it lead them to anger. When I arrived here in September 2021, I treated the change like an obstacle to be conquered, bloodying my fists against the metaphorical walls erected around me by southeast Wyoming.
These walls were societal, cultural, environmental and, most impactful of all, personal. Wyoming has taught me that it is a losing battle to waste your efforts on something that you cannot change, or in terms of metaphorical brick walls, leave a dent in.
My time here has also taught me to live with loneliness.
And through this unique essence is what I believe should be the strength of Wyoming, assuming that its residents, though far and few between, are to accept it.
The concept became clear during the service I attended in celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Second Baptist Church on Sunday. The crowd was diverse, but everyone was kind and respectful, with Bishop Acen L. Phillips dispelling the concept that the political turmoil in our nation’s capital has any intrinsic effect on the interactions between everyday people.
Instead, he emphasized the need for unity.
I expect to see unity among Wyomingites.
Unsurprisingly, I’m reminded of a quote from Wyoming author Mark Spragg, as he wrote in “Where Rivers Change Direction”: “The wind carries both our desires and rancor east, leading us to live from each uneasy moment to the next. Life here is constantly blown too near the bone to hold a grudge.”
Nature is against us, so why should Wyomingites be against one another?
I may not be “Wyoming” enough, but I know that this is a state — and Cheyenne a city — that has the ability to be much stronger if its people choose to stand together during difficult times. This is not a political statement, nor an ethical one, but a call for basic humanity — that which exudes kindness, respect and unity.
We are weaker than many when we let the world divide us. But make no mistake, we are stronger than most when we choose to stand as one.
You may not see it, but an outsider does.
Stepping down from my soapbox, I’ll now deliver some of this weekend’s events that are worth looking out for, beginning with several opportunities that I’ve covered in the ToDo section to some extent in the past.
The first is a talk by northern Colorado Artist Jennie Kiessling, whose latest project, “Abstraction/Our Ancestors/Altered Books and Paintings,” is currently on display at both the Laramie County Library and Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. Kiessling will give a presentation about her work at the library tonight at 6.
Tonight at 8, comedian and Cheyenne native Brandt Tobler will host a comedy night with fellow comedians at Black Tooth Brewing Co. Tickets cost $10.
Then, Friday afternoon, Rodger McDaniel will hold a signing for his new book “Profiles in Courage” at the Laramie County Library. The book covers the influential stories of Wyoming people and groups that exhibited political courage in the face of adversity.
Cap off your Friday night with Symphony Underground, a performance that combines the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra with the folk music stylings of Laramie-based band Ten Cent Stranger. Or, plan for an early night and get up Saturday morning for the Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip to Rocky Mountain Arenal National Wildlife refuge.
The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will complement Friday night’s performance with a Movie Music Matinee in the Cheyenne Civic Center on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The entire family can enjoy music selected from popular movie soundtracks.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.