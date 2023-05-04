Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I have to do my best to remember that I’m not in California anymore.

Actually, that’s not true. Wyomingites are happy to remind me, and everyone else, that they are, in fact, not in California.

