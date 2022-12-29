Another year has come and gone.
Sucks, right?
Cheer up, buttercup. It’s just the infinite passing of time that’s got you in a funk! Let’s focus on the positives.
This weekend is all about New Year’s Eve events, the majority of which I already covered in last Saturday’s roundup. Among this weekend’s events are the yearly Drag Showcase, the New Year’s Eve Soiree, Paramount Ballroom White Out and the ball drop in the Depot Plaza.
But you don’t have to stick to one event to have a good time. It’s the new year, and as long as there’s alcohol and friends (optional), you’ve got yourself a party.
Denver is an easy choice for a more extravagant celebration, if that falls in your price range. Fort Collins, Colorado also holds its own events, as does Laramie, but what’s leaving town going to get you besides a hangover and a 45- to 90-minute drive to go with it?
I’d argue that the best way to ring in 2023 is to find a local dive bar or house party – but far more important than any festivity is to devote yourself to the people you care about. Now, that could be one, two or 28 people, be they in person, over a video chat or in memory.
That’s because, at least in my opinion, memories don’t amount to much without someone that made the moment count.
Sure, you might be picturing scenes of a mountain range or the spontaneous serenity of a campfire after the chaos of the day, but there’s no sunrise or break in the cacophony that will ever emotionally resonate like the indescribable emotion in someone’s eye.
Geez, sorry. That was some heavy stuff.
I don’t want to come across quite as pathetic about the new year as I sound – I save the dramatic self-loathing for birthdays and my yearly rewatch of “Bojack Horseman.” Rather, I’ve just learned to expect a moment of quiet contemplation come Jan. 1.
I figure I might as well lean into the feeling.
Over my first calendar year in Cheyenne, there were plenty of changes to revisit – namely the opening and closing of local businesses (goodbye Dillingers, Capital Quisine and the original owners of Mort’s Bagels; hello Boardroom, Paris West, Blue Raven Brewing Co. and Railspur).
There were encouraging and disheartening political moves both locally and statewide, the most positive being the increase in political discourse and involvement among Cheyenne residents. Meanwhile, local arts and culture events were a bright spot this year, with summer and early fall bringing the city’s true personality to the surface.
On a personal note, I’ve come to experience an unprecedented comfort when crossing the border from Colorado into Wyoming. Rhythms resume in my head when I drive into the Laramie Range and sit atop a mountain, and colors dance throughout my fingertips when the snow begins to fall outside my window.
Call it lucky timing, but there have been many times when such a good feeling was foreign.
Finally, the point: I attribute this new feeling to the people that I’ve met here, though not all of them are here now.
Because of them, this place is memorable, and it’s because of the shared memories that I feel a familiar embrace of clean, open air in an imperfect place – a warmth in my small house on a cold night.
It’s said you can’t put your arms around a memory, but I’d have to disagree – I carry memories in the palm of my hand.
I hear you, tough guy, it ain’t all skippin’ rope and grabbin’ ass. Many memories punish the psyche for years, but they will never last. There is something that keeps you coming back, something that makes the next year worth it.
Whatever it is, wherever it is, I’d say it’s worth dwelling on.
Good luck, reader. I’ll see you on the other side.