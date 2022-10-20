We’re going 30 miles per hour. All right, we might be going faster.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle criminal justice reporter Hannah Black is hanging onto the sole handle in the cab of my truck as we wind through the infinite darkness of the roads leading out of Estes Park, Colorado.
It’s the latter half of a search-and-retrieve mission after a minor collision where Hannah’s car started puking up radiator fluid. But now we’re in the darkness, making conversation, searching for French fries, and I’m forcing her to listen to the entirety of “Somethin’ Else” by Cannonball Adderley.
Minutes ago, we were on the small, sleepy downtown strip of Estes, looking at the closed storefronts advertising more saltwater taffy than the entire state of Wyoming has ever produced. Nobody is around, save for a couple passing cars and people on vacation stumbling from the few bars in town.
In the cavernous curves, where we see about as much wildlife as we do passing cars – including an elk loping down the shoulder of the oncoming lane – I think about how much I enjoy a good wandering.
Even being in the mountains, feeling the immense loneliness of standing in silence, sitting atop a mountain prairie outside Laramie, watching ravens circle against the dramatic ridge-line of dried riverbed miles into Alaska’s Denali National Park or wading into the crystal surface of Lake Marie in Medicine Bow National Forest gives me an irreplaceable energy.
They can be simple pleasures. Two Sundays ago, in Denver, where I stumbled on a pop-up sex shop tucked away within an aesthetically pleasing craft market – a new experience for me – and meandered through the RiNo district to an underground ramen restaurant called Osaka. I felt like Anthony Bourdain, competent use of chopsticks and all.
Afterward, I attended a Sofar Sounds concert designed to be much like NPR’s Tiny Desk series, where I sat in a communal workspace living room, listening to folk artists perform “sad bastard music,” as one of the musicians described it.
If I can preach for a moment, I do believe that this kind of wandering is the source of life.
I love leaving a hefty indent on the couch by reading and watch movies all day – as we all should – but even this laziness is a version of mental wandering.
Roaming around, exploring something with no expectations at all, listening to music you might find repugnant and stepping into a store that you’ve never considered going into, and you just experience something that you never thought you needed.
As a high school football coach might tell a linebacker, “You think, you die, son.”
Words to live by, coach.
This past weekend, it was the darkness of the Rocky Mountains; the weekend before it was the lively Sunday streets of Denver; and this weekend, it might be a corn maze and a pumpkin patch.
Or, you could head over to the Booklovers Bash, put on this Friday by the Laramie County Library, to listen to the O’Gears, Wyoming authors, speak. Tickets are $100, but the full event is worth the experience.
That same night, at 7, Wyoming Wave Studios and Ernie November are hosting a showcase of local rappers at Ernie November to raise money for the Grace for 2 Brothers nonprofit.
There’s a pair of music events being held at 8 p.m. Friday,, as well, with Dueling Pianos returning to The Metropolitan Downtown and EDM duo Snakehips taking the stage at The Lincoln Theatre. You can also catch dueling pianos the following night at the same time.
All day Saturday is the Local Author Celebration, hosted by the Laramie County Library. The annual event gives readers a chance to meet regional authors in person and learn more about their work. Nicholas Trandahl will also be reading from his newest book of poetry from 1-3 p.m. at The Hawthorn Tree.
Saturday night is the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of the year, “Arabian Nights,” which will feature complicated works from Russian composers. The performance is named after the inspiration for Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” which follows the story of the famous Middle Eastern work “Arabian Nights.”
If classical music isn’t your thing, maybe hardcore 2000s rap is. Ace Hood, of “Bugatti” and “Hustle Hard” fame, will perform at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. Not quite tired of events at The Lincoln just yet? Then come back the following night for a jam-band performance by Kendall Street Company and Tenth Mountain Division.
You can’t go wrong this weekend, but, ultimately, I think we should all get into something we didn’t quite expect.