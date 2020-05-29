Histories about game-changing women have begun emerging in recent years, filling gaps with narratives that enhance what we know about momentous events in the 20th century – from two world wars to the civil rights era.
I am thinking about the young British women who were recruited to help the Royal Navy prevent German U-boats from doing further damage in the war in the Atlantic during World War II. That history was revealed in the brilliant 2019 book, “A Game of Birds and Wolves” by Simon Parkin.
The 2016 award-winning film “Hidden Figures” spotlighted the contributions of African American women whose math genius helped NASA explore space and land on the moon.
And now we have “No Man’s Land” by Wendy Moore, the story of women doctors during World War I.
It begins with the militancy of suffragettes in England and extends to the ravages of the flu pandemic of 1918, all within the backdrop of the First World War.
The main characters are physicians Louisa Garrett Anderson and Flora Murray. They were fighting for women’s suffrage at a time when women were not only denied the right to vote but were barred from prestigious medical schools. The only medicine that women could practice was in clinics and hospitals specifically for women and children, and their education and recompense, was limited.
The hostility they faced for their protests, deemed illegal, landed many in jail, including Anderson.
As doctors, Anderson and Murray saw the suffrage movement in broader terms, so when World War I broke out, they lobbied to demonstrate their medical prowess in military hospitals. They were thoroughly rebuffed by the British War Office.
By hook and crook, they finagled positions with the French Red Cross in Paris, opening a hospital in a hotel that had just been built and not yet opened.
They recruited other female physicians, nurses, orderlies, donations and supplies from their vast network of suffragettes and their sympathizers.
Their hospital in Paris, and a subsequent one closer to the front in France, earned them accolades from military men who had previously considered the idea of women doctoring soldiers ludicrous.
The prevailing sentiment was that women would not be able to handle the gurneys, the sight of blood, jutting bones or gaping chest wounds. They should certainly not be dealing with men who showed up with wounds to intimate parts of their bodies.
When Anderson and Murray and their scores of support staff returned to London to open a hospital in a former workhouse on Endell Street, they had a champion in Sir Alfred Keogh, director general of the Army Medical Services.
He had toured their hospitals and surveyed their work, reporting to the War Office that their professionalism, progressive methods, organization and cleanliness exceeded that of any other surgical hospital in the system. It was his advocacy that paved their way.
By word of mouth, physicians from Canada, Australia and the United States began arriving to work at Endell Street.
After initial pushback from wounded soldiers, the hospitals run by women became places they preferred to land for care; many requested them after laudatory reports from men who were patched up and returned to battle.
History has always paid notice to powerful and heroic women such as Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. But recognition as exceptions relegates women to a niche, while history has proved that millions of women have contributed to the better life of their peers and laid the groundwork for progress.