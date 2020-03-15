Western Spirit Art Show aims to inspire locals and visitors alike to explore the outdoors

Normally, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum carriage hall is filled with 30-40 historic – you guessed it – carriages.
But for a few weeks every year, the carriages are taken out and replaced by hoards of bears, horses, cowboys, buffalo and more. (Of the artistic variety, don’t worry.)
The occasion is the 39th Western Spirit Art Show & Sale, now on view through April 19.
“It’s really contemporary, so one of the things we want to do is try to appeal to younger generations and really try to define what Western art is,” said Cameron Green, the museum’s art show coordinator. “This show does that perfectly and allows us to have conversations about the American West in today’s society… (It’s) Not just about the working cowboy anymore.”
Cheyenne native Green has been a fan of the museum ever since he first visited on a third-grade field trip. He’s been volunteering and interning there since 2012, so when he was offered the full-time position just last year, it wasn’t a tough decision.
However, most of his previous museum work experience was in the summer during school breaks, so he went into the job much more familiar with the CFD Western Art Show and Sale than the spring Western Spirit show.
“A few years ago I’d tell people who came in to check it out, that it was all new and emerging artists, but didn’t realize the significance of it in the Western art world,” he said of his little experience with the spring show. But he put in the work to learn the ins and outs of the Western Spirit show, and it’s paid off. “This museum has always held a special place in my heart … It’s a rewarding thing to bring such high-quality art to Cheyenne and be able to share it with my neighbors.”
This year’s show was curated by three jurors – wildlife artists Jennifer Johnson, Scott Jones and Carrie Wild – and over the course of three months, they chose 240 pieces by 110 artists. The resulting artworks range in medium from traditional oil and acrylic painting to photography and mixed media, the latter two of which aren’t allowed in the summer CFD art show, Green noted, making this spring show all the more special.
The museum held an opening reception for the exhibit March 7, the first hour of which was devoted to a special preview for museum members. They could peruse the pieces leisurely or seek out the perfect piece for purchase, which were available to them at a 25% premium for that one hour. Near the end of the night, awards were given to the Best in Show winner (Matthew Atkinson for his pencil drawing “Striding Into Dawn”) and the People’s Choice Winner (Shay David for “Grand Slam”).
Previous attendees of opening night noticed something new this year. Green said that opening night was also the unveiling of the museum’s Western Art for Nonprofit Partners Program, a new partnership through which art buyers can choose to purchase a piece for a nonprofit rather than for (or in addition to) their own home.
“We reached out to four nonprofits and said ‘We’d like you to join forces with us to put Western art in your facilities or use for fundraising purposes,’ and those organizations came in and were able to curate their own wish list,” he said of the program, which buyers can participate in throughout the whole run of the show.
Art has impact, no doubt, but Green said this show is about more than exposing people to beautiful landscape paintings and majestic animal photos.
“I think the use of imagery is so powerful. It’s a universal language,” he said. “If someone came in here today speaking Chinese, Spanish, French or Arabic, they would be able to look at an image and tell you what that is … I think art, more than anything else, is an easy space for people to relate.”
Even though Western art could be considered limiting because it only tells the story of one (albeit large) region of the U.S., that harmonizing force is still impactful, from Green’s perspective.
Especially during a period when our national parks are increasingly threatened, Green said it’s never been more important to appreciate the outdoors and the creatures that inhibit those spaces.
“The importance of the outdoors and how that contributes to life out here – you don’t get that on the East Coast,” he said. “You don’t have antelope running around town, it’s unique to Wyoming and the West and this show demonstrates that.”
And for those who aren’t from the region, he said viewing an exhibit like this can either make them nostalgic for a previous visit or perhaps inspire them to travel West and see such scenes for themselves.
But that magic isn’t lost on locals. Green believes Western art provides a sort of escapism that is just as important for people in Cheyenne as it is for visitors.
“You come home from work, whether you’re working an office job or some trade job or construction, you flip on the news and sometimes it’s hard, it’s hard to hear what’s going on in the world,” he said. “But you can sit there and look at a piece of art such as ‘Polo’ with all these fun colors and a bear and … get inspiration to go into the mountains, go on a hike and maybe encounter some of these animals. An image can inspire you to get off the couch and go outside.”
If he’s inspired anyone to go out and enjoy Wyoming wildlife, then Green’s done his job. But his other goal is more far-reaching: He hopes to facilitate conversations about Western culture and values, and even more broadly, about the importance of art in general.
“I enjoy being able to get young people interested in artwork,” he said. “Art is such an important part of our society and as we push more toward STEM, the arts and humanities is sometimes lost in that. It’s important in this industrial society to think about art and nature and this show – these are world-class artists, and I think it’s nice for them to come out and see these pieces.”