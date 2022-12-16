This is What It Sounds Like

Turn it up, would you?

Man, that song. It reminds you of falling in love, first dates, riding around in a car, best friends. You can imagine the performance of it, the bassist’s passion and the audience cheers. You know every word of that song, so read ”This is What It Sounds Like” by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas, and turn it up.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus