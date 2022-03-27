Sunday
Two sets of parents are united by – and divided by – a horrific event in Fran Kranz’s poignant 2021 drama “Mass.” Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd star. Anytime, Hulu
Jane Campion’s Western drama “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes co-host. 6 p.m. ABC
Monday
An architect from ancient Rome finds himself in hot water in modern-day Japan in the new animated series “Thermae Romae Novae.” Anytime, Netflix
Crossover alert! “NCIS” co-stars Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law put in an appearance on a new “NCIS: Hawai’i.” 9 p.m. CBS
Tuesday
It’s not just a river in Egypt, it’s a crime scene in director-star Kenneth Branagh’s middling 2022 remake of the Agatha Christie mystery “Death on the Nile.” Anytime, Hulu, HBO Max
Take note: The reboot of “Name That Tune” is back for a second season. “30 Rock’s” Jane Krakowski hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The new documentary “How to Survive a Pandemic” salutes the multinational effort to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19. 7 p.m. HBO
Wednesday
Oscar Isaac plays a mild-mannered Brit who’s also a ruthless mercenary who’s also a masked crime fighter of mystical origin in the new Marvel series “Moon Knight.” Anytime, Disney+
Thursday
Get a guided tour through the complexities of human emotion in the new series “Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart.” Anytime, HBO Max
A beloved Nickelodeon cartoon from the 2000s is reborn in the new live-action/animated series “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” Anytime, Paramount+
You had us at “indoor plumbing” in the whimsical new docuseries “Inventions That Changed History.” Anytime, Discovery+
Friday
A youngster in 1960s Texas imagines himself as an astronaut in Richard Linklater’s animated 2022 tale “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.” Anytime, Netflix
Cast and crew try to shoot an action sequel during quarantine in Judd Apatow’s star-studded 2022 pandemic comedy “The Bubble.” Anytime, Netflix
British kids on a class trip get caught in the middle of a robot uprising in the new sci-fi series “The Last Bus.” Anytime, Netflix
British adults sentenced to community service find a fortune in mob money in the imported comedy “The Outlaws.” With Christopher Walken. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Saturday
We will always love her: Grammy winner Whitney Houston is remembered by family and friends in the new special “Whitney, A Look Back.” 7 p.m. CBS
Comic Jerrod Carmichael hosts and rapper Gunna performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 9:29 p.m. NBC
Singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who died in 2021, is celebrated as part of the special “ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors.” 10 p.m. PBS