August is typically a slow month at the movie theater, and while “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Bullet Train” can offer some sweet, bloody release from the heat at the local multiplex this weekend, if you’re more into staying home, there’s a wealth of high-profile new movies on streaming services to check out too.

On Hulu, the new movie in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey,” premieres on Friday. The “Predator” franchise is particularly agile and adept at genre-hopping, and this new film is a historical horror flick set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. In this Predator origin story, Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a young warrior on the Great Plains who encounters the highly evolved alien predator threatening her camp and her people. “Prey” is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who previously helmed “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

