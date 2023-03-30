ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-ZUM

David Jonsson, left, and Vivian Oparah in “Rye Lane.” (BBC Films/Zuma Press/TNS)

 BBC Films

A host of new movies hit streaming sites this week, from festival favorites to mainstream fare, from rom-coms to horror to explorations of our favorite video games. There’s something for every taste, so take your pick from the new streaming selections below.

First up, British rom-com “Rye Lane” took Park City, Utah, by storm in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and it streams on Hulu this Friday. This lively charmer stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as a pair who collide and commiserate over their respective breakups during a jam-packed day. Directed by Raine Allen-Miller and written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia, don’t miss this revitalization of the beloved rom-com on Hulu.

