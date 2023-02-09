ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

Salik Rehman in “All That Breathes.” (HBO/TNS)

Streaming this week are some high-profile documentaries and docuseries, plus a few romantic movies to set the stage for Valentine’s Day.

First up, the Oscar-nominated documentary “All That Breathes,” from director Shaunak Sen, follows two brothers in New Dehli, India, who run a bird hospital caring for injured and ill hawks and other birds of prey, which they call kites. This poignant observational documentary takes the bird hospital as a point of specificity to talk about the issues of pollution and environmental disaster — the air pollution and smog cause these powerful birds to drop from the sky, signifying the potential hazards for all living creatures in this environment. Saving the birds is just one small action the brothers can take in the face of this existential and environmental crisis, and Shen’s beautifully restrained yet incredibly moving film contains so much within this story. Stream it starting today on HBO Max.

