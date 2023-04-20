ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-GET

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the “Chevalier” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images/TNS)

Rising star Kelvin Harrison Jr. storms onto the screen in the historical biopic “Chevalier,” starring as violinist-composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the son of an African slave and French plantation owner who rose to the heights of French society in the 18th century. It’s a high-profile role for the 28-year-old actor who has been making his mark as a talented young star to watch in the past decade.

His first onscreen appearance was a small role in Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning film “12 Years a Slave” (2013) (streaming on MGM+ or rent it elsewhere), and while he put in work over the next few years, Harrison’s breakout year was 2017, when he appeared in Dee Rees’ Netflix film “Mudbound,” about a Black soldier readjusting to the racism of rural Mississippi after World War II, and co-starred in the family horror-thriller “It Comes at Night,” opposite Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott (streaming on Showtime, Kanopy or rent).

