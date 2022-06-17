Amanda Micheli documents Jennifer Lopez’s journey to performing at the 2020 Super Bowl in the moving documentary “Halftime,” streaming on Netflix Tuesday. Though the film focuses on Lopez’s preparations for the performance, including her awards season run for the 2019 film “Hustlers,” “Halftime” also serves as a look back at Lopez’s remarkable career, as Jenny From the Block transformed into the global phenomenon J.Lo.
“Halftime” offers a peek behind the curtain at the grueling rehearsals for the halftime show, which was a run through the greatest hits of her career, a collaboration with Shakira, and an an opportunity for Lopez to make a powerful statement about Latino identity in the U.S. during a very fraught political moment. Throughout, Micheli takes us on a journey through Lopez’s roots in the Bronx, her big break as a Fly Girl on “In Living Color,” her long film career, and the release and promotion of the critically acclaimed film “Hustlers,” for which Lopez came so close to her first Oscar nomination (be prepared to be outraged anew that she missed out). The film manages to position the massive global music/film superstar as an underdog in the industry, having faced incredible racist and sexist taunting, fighting through every obstacle to have a real impact on the media and culture landscape.
The film will likely make you look at J.Lo in a new light, and, it will definitely make you want to revisit some of her greatest hits, whether it’s YouTube clips of the legendary halftime show, or her early beginnings on “In Living Color” (alongside “Dancing With The Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba).
But first things first: “Hustlers.” Lorene Scafaria’s film based on a true story about a group of New York dancers who scammed their wealthy clientele is a must-watch. Lopez is riveting as the morally compromised ringleader Ramona, and her turn in this girly “Goodfellas” is her best performance yet – no other actor could have pulled it off. Stream it on Hulu.
Then, where it all began: Lopez earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic “Selena,” another performance that only Lopez could have pulled off. Stream it on HBO Max.
Two concert documentaries are also available: “Jennifer Lopez: Let’s Get Loud” (2003) is available for digital rental and depicts her first concert event in 2001 in Puerto Rico. “Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again” (2014) follows her first major tour and is available for free with ads on Vudu, Tubi, and Redbox.
Lopez took a turn for the dramatic opposite George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 crime thriller “Out of Sight,” streaming on Amazon Freevee or available for rent elsewhere, but she made her mark on the romantic comedy genre. Stream “The Wedding Planner” (2001) on Hulu, and “Maid in Manhattan” (2002) on HBO Max. Her latest rom-com, 2022’s “Marry Me” is available to rent on all digital platforms.
Lopez, known for her high profile relationships (though they aren’t so covered in the doc), starred opposite two of her partners as well. In 2003, she starred opposite her current fiancé, Ben Affleck, in “Gigli” (available to rent) and in in 2004, the pair appeared in “Jersey Girl” (HBO Max). Though “Gigli” bombed and the relationship ended at the time, the two reunited in 2021, so perhaps it’s time to give “Gigli” a revisit. She also starred opposite ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2006’s “El Cantante,” available to stream on HBO Max.
In 2000, Lopez starred in visionary director Tarsem’s surreal crime thriller “The Cell” (on Hoopla or available to rent), and in 2004, opposite Richard Gere in the American remake of the ballroom dance rom-com “Shall We Dance?” (HBO Max). Finally, for a summer creature feature, she’s in the 1997 film “Anaconda” (Netflix) with Jon Voight and Ice Cube, so there’s plenty of Lopez content to please any old or new fan with a desire to revisit the best of her work.