Oscar Isaac stars in “The Card Counter.” (Courtesy of Focus Features/TNS)

With the release of Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener” this week, he finishes the trilogy he started in 2017 with “First Reformed” and continued with 2021’s “The Card Counter.” Each film features a man attempting to exert some control over his present circumstances while tortured by memories from the past and anxiety about the future.

Starring Ethan Hawke as a pastor experiencing a crisis of faith while counseling a young couple about climate change, “First Reformed” is a searing and severe piece of work. “The Card Counter,” which stars Oscar Isaac as a card shark traveling from casino to casino while trying to outrun his memories of war crimes committed in Abu Ghraib, is angry and extremely bleak, but both films make for an excellent lead-in to “Master Gardener,” starring Joel Egerton, which has a surprisingly hopeful bent. Stream both “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter” on HBO Max or rent elsewhere.

