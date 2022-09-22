ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-ZUM

On Friday, Reginald Hudlin’s documentary “Sidney” debuts on Apple TV+, after its bow at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The film depicts the life and groundbreaking career of the pioneering Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award. Produced by Oprah Winfrey and daughter Anika Poitier (among others), the film features the likes of Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, Lenny Kravitz and more speaking about the incredible impact that the actor had on American film culture and on the American civil rights movement in the late 1960s, when Poitier was a major box office draw.

