The latest season of Netflix’s acclaimed series “The Crown,” which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, debuts on Wednesday, just two months after the queen died at the age of 96. In this fifth season, created by Peter Morgan, the series has progressed to the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton stepping into the role of the queen in her 60s, taking over for Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who each put in two seasons in the role.
While some of the real-life figures depicted in the series have already taken umbrage with Morgan’s narrative liberties this season, there’s excitement around the new princess on the block, as Elizabeth Debicki steps into the role of Princess Diana, played previously by Emma Corrin in Season 4. Dominic West takes over the role of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor (who won an Emmy for his performance). Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles, as the series delves into the crumbling marriage of Charles and Diana and the attendant royal scandals.
Debicki takes on the newly liberated Lady Di in the wake of several high-profile projects about the princess, including Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-nominated performance in Pablo Larrain’s hallucinatory fever dream “Spencer,” inspired by a pre-divorce Christmas at Sandringham in 1991. Though the film skews more haunting horror film than traditional biopic, Stewart is undeniable in the role. If you happen to have missed “Spencer,” catch up with it streaming on Hulu or Kanopy.
Naomi Watts also played the princess in the 2013 film “Diana,” directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, about her post-divorce charity work and advocacy, as well as her brief affair with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, played by Naveen Andrews. Though the film received poor reviews, stream it on AMC+ or rent it elsewhere in order to make your full ranking of Diana performances.
Helen Mirren won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth after the death of Princess Diana in Stephen Frears’ 2006 film “The Queen,” which was also written by Peter Morgan, who was nominated for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. The film is specifically about the aftermath of Princess Diana’s shocking death in a Parisian car wreck, and how Queen Elizabeth grappled with the public perception in the wake of her country – and the world – losing such a beloved figure. Where needed, French actress and Diana lookalike Laurence Burg appeared as Princess Di. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it elsewhere.
In more fantastical depictions, the full stage production of “Diana: The Musical” is streaming on Netflix, with Jeanna De Waal in the role of Lady Di, with music and lyrics by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, so give that a whirl if you’re so inclined.
However, sometimes, only the real thing will do, and there are a variety of documentaries about Princess Diana, including “The Princess,” which was released on HBO this year. Directed by Ed Perkins, who also directed the bombshell Netflix doc “Tell Me Who I Am,” “The Princess” takes a look at the crushing, obsessive machine of fame and paparazzi that chewed Diana up and spit her out. It’s an eye-opening film, and could not be more relevant considering the current treatment of the royals by the tabloids. Stream it on HBO Max.