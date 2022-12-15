ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

From left, Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Justin H. Min in “After Yang.” (A24/TNS)

 A24

On Tuesday, the critically acclaimed film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” written and directed by Martin McDonagh, made its streaming debut on HBO Max. Having picked up a host of critics’ groups awards in the past month, as well as eight Golden Globe nominations this week, this strange, dark and wonderful fable of friendship lost and found on a small (fictional) Irish island, set in the 1920s, is now one of the front-runners for the Academy Awards.

It’s also positioned star Colin Farrell as a shoo-in for one of the Best Actor Oscar nominations, which would be the first for the actor. It caps off a banner year for Farrell, who has starred in four high-profile films this year, including “Banshees.”


