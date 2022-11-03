...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Sam Rockwell, left, and Saoirse Ronan star in “See How They Run.” (Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight Pictures/TNS)
A wealth of high-profile new movies are arriving on streaming sites this week, so it’s time to update your watchlists accordingly and play catch-up with some of the films that you may have missed during their theatrical runs this year.
On Tuesday (Nov. 1), the ensemble murder mystery “See How They Run,” starring Saorise Ronan, Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo and Sam Rockwell, streams on HBO Max (or rent it). Set behind the scenes of a 1950s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” the film is directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell.
Also bowing Tuesday, the Cannes Camera d’Or winning film “Murina” arrives on Showtime. The directorial debut of Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, this drama set on the Croatian coast among a family of eel-divers stars Gracija Filipovic and was shot by award-winning French cinematographer Hélène Louvart; it also boasts Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. Check out this Gotham Award-nominated first feature and drink in the scenery of the Adriatic Coast.
On Friday, Jennifer Lawrence returns to her indie roots with the New Orleans-set drama “Causeway,” streaming on Apple TV+. Lawrence stars as a woman who has suffered a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan, moves back home and strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry. “Causeway” is directed by Lile Neugebauer and written by Elizabeth Sanders, Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel.
Also streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” an intimate documentary portrait of one of pop culture’s biggest stars, directed by Alek Keshishian, the director of “Madonna: Truth or Dare.” The documentary depicts Gomez’s struggle with lupus, depression and anxiety, while she grapples with what fame means in her life, having worked in the limelight since childhood.
Coming to theaters and VOD on Friday is “Soft & Quiet,” the chilling directorial debut of writer/director Beth de Araújo, which premiered earlier this year at the South by Southwest film festival and was dubbed “the most terrifying film of the year” by Indiewire. This real-time thriller follows a group of white supremacist women who convene a meeting in their small town that spirals out of control into hateful violence. Catch it in theaters or rent it on all platforms.
On the Roku Channel on Friday, stream the outlandish and imaginary Weird Al Yankovic biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic pop parody artist.
The period drama “My Policeman” streams on Amazon Prime on Friday after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and in theaters. Popster Harry Styles co-stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson in this LGBTQ love triangle story, directed by Michael Grandage, adapted by Ron Nyswaner from the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel, which was inspired by the relationship writer E.M. Forster had with a married couple over decades.
Mark your calendars for Monday, when Styles’ other starring role of the fall will hit HBO Max. “Don’t Worry Darling,” the much-ballyhooed sophomore film from Olivia Wilde, starring Florence Pugh as a 1950s-style housewife living in a utopian community with her husband (played by Styles), arrives on HBO Max Monday, so if you have yet to catch it in theaters or on VOD, now is your chance to see what all the fuss is (or isn’t) about.