Sam Rockwell, left, and Saoirse Ronan star in “See How They Run.” (Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight Pictures/TNS)

A wealth of high-profile new movies are arriving on streaming sites this week, so it’s time to update your watchlists accordingly and play catch-up with some of the films that you may have missed during their theatrical runs this year.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), the ensemble murder mystery “See How They Run,” starring Saorise Ronan, Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo and Sam Rockwell, streams on HBO Max (or rent it). Set behind the scenes of a 1950s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” the film is directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell.


