Sam Claflin (center) and Riley Keough (right) in “Daisy Jones & The Six.” (Lacey Terrell/Prime Video/TNS)

 Lacey Terrell

One of the streaming events of the spring season occurs on Prime Video this Friday — the hotly anticipated premiere of the series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” adapted from the blockbuster bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The book, set in the world of the blossoming rock scene of Los Angeles in the ‘70s, is like “Almost Famous” meet Fleetwood Mac, and is written in the style of an oral history. The series, which stars Riley Keough as the titular singer/songwriter Daisy, and Sam Claflin as her co-frontman Billy Dunne, is structured as a faux “Behind the Music” episode, with interviews throughout.

