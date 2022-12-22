ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

It’s the end of the year, the holidays are here and that means you may need some options for streaming movies and TV to watch with or without family and friends. If you’ve already exhausted all the Lifetime, Hallmark and other seasonal movies, here are some other options to queue up for whatever mood you might find yourself in.

Arriving on all digital platforms Tuesday is one of the most lauded feature directorial debuts of the year, Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun.” Paul Mescal of “Normal People” (streaming on Hulu) and the excellent “God’s Creatures” (on all digital platforms to rent), stars as a young single dad on vacation in Turkey in the early ‘90s with his 11-year-old daughter (Frankie Corio). The film is a cinematic memoir in which Wells utilizes the medium of film and video to extrapolate and interrogate the fleeting memories of her father. Mescal delivers one of the very best performances of the year in this restrained and gentle film that slices so gently you don’t even realized you’ve been cracked open until it’s over. Rent it on all platforms Dec. 20.

