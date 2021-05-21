The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix this past weekend, bringing a much-needed dose of '70s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly-draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose '70s-style vices were second to none.
The series, based on the book “Simply Halston” by Stephen Gaines offers a fascinating look at the creative process of fashion design and the ins and outs of the business, through Halston’s rise from humble beginnings in Indiana, to his breakout design for Jackie Kennedy’s iconic pillbox hat, to his rise and fall as one of fashion’s most important names.
At only five episodes, it may leave you craving more fashion, so take a strut down the runway with the following streaming fashion films (with no “Zoolander” or “Project Runway” in sight, darling).
For a beautifully crafted portrait of an even more discerning and demanding (fictional) designer, look no further than Paul Thomas Anderson’s unusual love story, “Phantom Thread” (2017). Daniel Day-Lewis stars as a fastidious English designer Reynolds Woodcock, who meets his match in a fierce fit model, Alma (Vicky Krieps). A delight for dressed up divas and hungry boys alike. Stream it on HBO Max.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel donned the big black specs to inhabit the iconic French couturier Yves Saint Laurent in two 2014 biopics: “Yves Saint Laurent,” directed by Jalil Lespert (watch it on The Roku Channel, Tubi or rent it for $1.99), and “Saint Laurent,” directed by Bertrand Bonello (rent it for $3.99). Watch both and compare! Audrey Tautou also played a legendary French designer in the 2009 biopic “Coco Before Chanel,” directed by Anne Fontaine. Rent it for $2.99.
For something a bit more real, Matt Tyrnauer’s 2009 documentary “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” takes a look at the Italian designer’s life and legacy. Stream it on Kanopy (with a library card) or rent for $3.99 on iTunes.
Finally, what would be fashion without fashion magazines? R.J. Cutler’s 2009 documentary “The September Issue” follows the creation of Vogue’s September issue (a massive tome) and offers a glimpse behind the curtain at enigmatic Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (rent for $3.99). Almost as recognizable as Anna’s bob and glasses are the caftans and billowing coats of her right-hand man, Andre Leon Talley, the magazine’s former editor-at-large. Talley’s led a fascinating life, captured in the 2018 documentary “The Gospel According to Andre.” Stream it on Kanopy and Hulu.
Finally, for something that celebrates fashion outside of the runways, magazines and haute couture workshops, the delightful 2011 documentary “Bill Cunningham: New York,” directed by Richard Press, puts an eye on the eye of the late Bill Cunningham, the street fashion photographer of The New York Times, who snapped the everyday chic looks of New Yorkers for the Style Section. Stream it on Kanopy or rent for $3.99 on iTunes.