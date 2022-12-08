ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-LA

A C-17 Globemaster takes off as Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter, alongside the American controlled side of of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 29, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Marcus Yam

Documentarian Matthew Heineman’s sixth documentary feature, “Retrograde,” arrives on streaming services this week, hitting Disney+ on Friday and Hulu on Sunday.

The film is stunning, visceral and startlingly immersive look at the United States’ chaotic and tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The filmmakers, who start out embedded with the Green Berets, end up following Afghan General Sami Sadat after the U.S. forces depart the country, while Sadat attempts to hold things together almost single-handedly. Heineman and his team also capture the heartrending scene at the Kabul Airport, as Afghan citizens attempted to flee the country after the Taliban took control, filming just a day before a suicide bomber killed hundreds there.


