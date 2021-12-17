In the past few years, TV holiday movies have had a grip on American viewing habits the second the calendar switches from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have long reigned supreme, offering up delightfully low-budget seasonal fare featuring former TV stars taking part in seasoned rom-com tropes (he owns a Christmas tree farm, she’s a big city businesswoman! Will they connect?). It’s become a subgenre so defined there’s even a book about it, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas Movies,” the perfect gift for the holiday movie-obsessed person in your life.
They’re such a lucrative business even in the offseason that now every streamer is getting in on the cheer. Thankfully, many of the new options are a mix of predictable favorites, fresh new takes and even some that are more naughty than nice.
Netflix has long been in the holiday movie biz: they’re already on their third “Princess Switch” movie, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens. This year, they’ve unveiled the gay holiday movie “Single All the Way” starring Michael Urie opposite the iconic Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy. They’ve also got the more traditional new Christmas movie “A Castle for Christmas,” starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, which is along the lines of Nancy Meyers’ classic Christmas movie “The Holiday” (on Netflix and Hulu if you need a rewatch!)
VH1 has also gotten into the holiday action, with material that’s a bit naughtier. On Dec. 2, they unveiled the “dragnificient” “The B— Who Stole Christmas,” starring RuPaul and other stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Debuting this week on VH1 is “Let’s Get Merried,” about a bachelorette party at a Christmas theme park village. Produced by Eva Longoria and directed by Veronica Rodriguez, the film is inspired by a real-life bachelorette party attended by screenwriter Sasha Perl-Raver. “Let’s Get Merried” and “The B— Who Stole Christmas” are available on the VH1 app and will soon be available on Amazon and iTunes. Also in the VH1 holiday movie lineup: “Adventures in Christmasing,” “A Hip Hop Family Christmas” and “Miracles Across 125th Street.”
HBO Max has also gotten in on the holiday action in their own way, leaning on nostalgia and comedy. “8-Bit Christmas,” about a boy in 1980s Chicago setting out to get his most-wanted video game system, co-stars June-Diane Raphael and Neil Patrick Harris. They also unveiled the claymation-style series “Santa Inc.” featuring a cavalcade of comedians offering up their vocal stylings to the very naughty script, including Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Maria Bamford, Joel Kim Booster, Paul Rust, Nicolas Braun, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson and many more as the denizens of Santa’s workshop.
The good thing is that there’s plenty of holiday fare to go around for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for sugar, or spice.