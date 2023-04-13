ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

Forrest Goodluck in a scene from “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” (Neon Films/TNS)

Last weekend, the first weekend of Earth Month, the incendiary ecoterrorism thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” debuted in theaters after premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Adapted from the book by Andreas Malm, the film, directed by Daniel Goldhaber, is a swift, pulse-pounding thriller about a group of young people who convene in the Texas desert to build and detonate two homemade bombs with the intent of crippling the local oil industry. It is an act of industrial sabotage that they declare is an act self-defense against the fossil-fuel industry that is polluting the air, heating the planet and accelerating climate change.

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” is a thrilling piece of entertainment and a nakedly political film — what’s so exciting about it is that the filmmakers, including the talented young cast and the co-writer Jordan Sjol and co-writer/star/producer Ariela Barer actually manage to pull it off, the film that is, adapting a nonfiction book to a narrative that’s incredibly urgent, absorbing and nuanced.

