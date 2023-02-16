Valentine’s Day was this week, which means, of course, some suggestions for movies about love, in all its many shapes and forms.

For one-stop Valentine’s Day viewing, there are several streaming services that have created channels dedicated to romance. Fire up Paramount+ for the “Peak Romance” collection, with curated carousels dedicated to Modern Love, Classic Romance, ‘90s, Twisted Romance, 2000s Rom-Coms, and a whole collection of reality dating shows.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus