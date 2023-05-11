This Friday, Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort, “Air,” hits Prime Video after a month in theaters. The affable business dramedy sees Affleck and friend and collaborator Matt Damon donning ‘80s wigs and kicks to play Phil Knight and Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike execs who landed a whale in rookie basketball superstar Michael Jordan, and changed the entire athletic sneaker business with the launch of the Air Jordan. If you have yet to see “Air,” it’s a charming film that puts character actors like Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and Matthew Maher to good use in elevating a story to which we already know the ending. Viola Davis comes out the MVP, however, in her portrayal of Michael’s shrewd and protective mother, Deloris. Stream it starting Friday on Prime Video.

Fittingly, the same day that “Air” streams is also the theatrical release date of the Affleck-starring kidnapping thriller “Hypnotic,” directed by Robert Rodriguez, as well as the Netflix streaming premiere of “The Mother,” a kidnapping thriller starring Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez. Niki Caro directs this high-octane action film in which Lopez plays an assassin who emerges from hiding in order retrieve the daughter she had to leave earlier in life. Gael Garcia Bernal and Joseph Fiennes co-star. Stream it on Netflix starting Friday for a bit of Mother’s Day-appropriate programming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus