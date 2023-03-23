ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

Brian Cox in an episode from season four of "Succession."

 David M. Russell/HBO

The third week of March 2023 might be the buzziest TV week of the year. The highly anticipated new seasons of two of the most talked-about prestige dramas of the year premiere this weekend, and there are a few other streaming treats that will keep those watchlists full for the foreseeable future.

Block out your Sunday nights for the next two-and-a-half months, because the fourth and final season of “Succession” debuts Sunday on HBO — miss an episode and you run the risk of being spoiled on social media. The award-winning, pitch-black dramedy created by Jesse Armstrong is loosely inspired by the Murdoch family, and it plays out like Shakespeare set behind the scenes at Fox News, as the Roy family double-cross, backstab, front stab and undermine each other while scrabbling for control of the billion-dollar Waystar Royco media empire.

