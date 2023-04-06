ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-GET

Brooke Shields attends the “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” premiere during the Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images/TNS)

 Amy Sussman

The two-part docuseries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” premiered on Hulu Monday, an illuminating portrait of the iconic model, actress and author, directed by Emmy-winning documentarian Lana Wilson. This isn’t just any basic biography, however, as the film is structured around Shields’ lack of agency over her own image and sexuality as a young child model and actress. Wilson uses Shields’ life story to open up the conversation into social commentary, scrutinizing the ways in which young girls have been sexualized in the media, as well as the public sense of entitlement to criticize young women’s choices about their bodies and sexuality.

There are fascinating personal revelations about Shields’ life, to be sure, but the film is less juicy celebrity tell-all than cultural critique through the life story of one celebrity, and it makes sense that Shields tapped Wilson — who has tackled social issues and celebrity in her career — to tell her life story on film. Here are several other documentaries by Wilson to watch after “Pretty Baby” to get to know her body of work.

