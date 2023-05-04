ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

Newly streaming this week on Netflix is a bold one-shot thriller, “Soft & Quiet,” written and directed by first-time filmmaker Beth de Araújo. Released theatrically last fall, “Soft & Quiet” is daring in both form and content, as de Araújo utilizes the real-time conceit to tackle a real-world problem. Centering around a meeting of female white supremacists that devolves into violence, “Soft & Quiet” is anything but. Star Stefanie Estes anchors the film with a chilling multifaceted performance, and de Araújo’s script doesn’t pull any punches.

The film was shot over the course of four days, with the cast and crew executing the entire script in one take every time. Cinematographer and camera operator Greta Zozula built a custom camera rig to continuously shoot the action, and the resulting film is made up primarily of one shooting day with a few masked cuts. It’s a remarkable achievement, and well worth the watch, both for the artistic merits and the social commentary at hand.

