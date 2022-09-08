Tribune News Service
Three exciting new series premiere this week, so if you need a bit of a break from “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” slip into something a little bit more modern with these new shows.
First up, “Wedding Season,” created and written by Oliver Lyttelton. This cheeky dramedy blends romance and action in a twisty, turny, nonlinear tale of forbidden romance. Gavin Drea stars as Stefan, a lovesick young man who falls for Katie (Rosa Salazar), who happens to be engaged to someone else. When several of her new in-laws drop dead from poison at her wedding, the authorities suspect Stefan had something to do with it, as just hours earlier, he interrupted the ceremony to object. Surviving Katie is also on the suspect list, and the pair go on the run across Great Britain and the United States. As we follow their journey, we flashback to see how their relationship evolved, bumping into each other at weddings all summer.
All eight episodes of “Wedding Season” drop on Hulu on Thursday, so tune in to this charming, rollicking action rom-com.
Also on Hulu is the steamy new series “Tell Me Lies,” with the first three episodes premiering Wednesday and subsequent installments dropping weekly. Based on the novel by Carola Lovering, the series is executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer. Grace Van Patten stars as Lucy, a privileged but troubled young woman who starts college and quickly enters into a torrid affair with the smoldering Stephen (Jackson White).
Lucy is mourning tragedies both old and new, while Stephen keeps his popular girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder) simmering on the back burner. All the while, persistent anxieties and questions permeate the relationship, with Lucy wondering how deep the lies go, while a post-college framing device shows how this relationship continues to impact them years later. Set in 2007, the needle drops in this sexy series will delight any millennial. Tune in Wednesday.
For something set in reality but no less extreme, Oscar-winning adventure filmmaker Jimmy Chin and his wife and collaborator E. Chai Vasarhelyi have a new series which premiered Monday on National Geographic and will land on Disney+ Wednesday. Chin won the Oscar for the harrowing rock climbing documentary “Free Solo,” and is also known for the mountaineering film “Meru” and the Thai cave rescue film “The Rescue.”
In this new 10-part series, “Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin,” the filmmaker dives into the psyche of the elite adventure athlete, drawing out stories of facing fear, loss and harsh conditions as they attempt feats that are “awe-inspiring, hair-raising, death-defying,” as described in the trailer. Chin crafts this personal look at adventure through interviews and eye-popping cinematography, including footage that the athletes have shot themselves, offering a wild first-person point of view. This intimate look is about much more than the physical triumph, inspecting the transcendence of the mental transformation that comes from attempting such incredible, and dangerous, adventures. Check it out on Disney+ Wednesday.