ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-ZUM

From left, Nicholas Hoult, Courtney Eaton, Riley Keough, Charlize Theron and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in “Max Max: Fury Road.” Village Roadshow/Entertainment Picture/Zuma Press/TNS

 Village Roadshow/Entertainment Pictures

Tribune News Service

Australian director George Miller has a new film out this weekend, his first since his action movie magnum opus “Mad Max: Fury Road” roared into theaters in 2015, and subsequently took the Academy Awards by storm. While that film’s prequel, “Furiosa” is still filming, Miller’s new project, a heady, fascinating tale about storytelling, desire and humanity, “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, hits theaters this Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus