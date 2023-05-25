ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-GET

Co-directors/co-producers Jimmy Chin, left, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi speak onstage during the New York premiere of “Wild Life” at the Museum of Modern Art on April 11, 2023. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Disney+/TNS)

 Ilya S. Savenok

Oscar-winning filmmaking team Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, who won the Academy Award for best documentary for their 2018 film “Free Solo,” have a new film available to stream this week. “Wild Life,” which premieres on National Geographic channel May 25, and streams on Disney+ and Hulu May 26, follows the journey of former Patagonia CEO and conservationist Kris Tompkins as she works to fulfill the dream project she began with her late husband Doug Tomkins, the founder of The North Face and Esprit. The outdoor lifestyle entrepreneurs left the business world behind to undertake a decadeslong effort to create national parks in Chile and Argentina, in the largest private land donation in history.

“Wild Life” is a contemplative film that packs in the life and love story of Kris and Doug, and follows Kris as she moves through grief in order to bring their project to fruition. It’s a moving story of one woman’s life and mission to do what she can in order to preserve this special part of the world, as well as an illuminating portrait of the evolution of the outdoor lifestyle and what true political and conservation action means for those who pioneered it in the 1970s and ‘80s.

