Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey, left, and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor in “She Said,” directed by Maria Schrader. (Universal Pictures/TNS)

 Universal Pictures

Debuting on Hulu Friday comes the new true crime drama film “Boston Strangler,” directed by Matt Ruskin, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon. While the true crime craze has reached its apex, not much attention has been paid to this case from the early 1960s, and the film is fascinating not for its lurid details but for its focus on two female journalists, Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole (played by Knightley and Coon) who connect the murders, break the story, and dub the murderer “the Boston Strangler.”

The film is much more in the vein of an investigative thriller as these two women work against the patriarchal forces in the 1960s to track down the killer. In fact, rather than suggest other serial killer films, it seems more appropriate to group “Boston Strangler” with other journalism and investigation films and series, especially one with female protagonists.

