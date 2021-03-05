The Golden Globe awards, and especially their governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, came under fire this year, after years of jokes at the expense of the small and mysterious group of journalists who throw Hollywood’s hottest (and tipsiest) party. Long-simmering accusations of studio bribery and questions about the organization’s lack of racial diversity came to a head after the nominations were announced, culminating in an investigative series in the Los Angeles Times. Though the HFPA promises to institute change, they still had to put on their usually freewheeling, star-studded awards ceremony during the social distancing Zoom era.
While the nominations were quirky, and the broadcast rocky, the winners themselves were solid across the board, and every winning film and series is worth a watch, if you haven’t caught them yet. Here’s where to stream all the Golden Globe-winning films and series, by streaming service.
HULU
Oscar front-runner Chloe Zhao made history as only the second woman to win the Best Director prize (the first was Barbra Streisand, in 1983), with her sensitively realized road film “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand. “Nomadland” also took home the Best Picture, Drama statue as well.
Also on Hulu, the just-released “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” the film for which Andra Day won the Best Actress, Drama Film Golden Globe, shocking many viewers.
AMAZON PRIME
In the Musical or Comedy movie category, the outre mockumentary sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” took the top prize for Best Picture, while star Sacha Baron Cohen won best Best Actor. Co-star Maria Bakalova was nominated for her daring performance, but unfortunately did not win.
Also on Amazon Prime, John Boyega won the Best Supporting Actor, Television award, for his role in “Red, White and Blue,” the third installment of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” film anthology.
NETFLIX
Of all the streamers, Netflix took home the most gold. Scott Frank’s stylish '60s-set chess series “The Queen’s Gambit” won both best Limited Series and Best Actress, Limited Series for star Anya Taylor-Joy. Season four of the English Royals drama series “The Crown” swept the TV Drama category, with Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin winning Best Actor and Actress respectively, for their portrayals of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Margaret Thatcher, while the series won the overall Best TV Drama Series prize. The CBC original series “Schitt’s Creek” (which swept the Emmys last year) is currently streaming on Netflix, and took home Best Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Catherine O’Hara.
On the film side at Netflix, the late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor, Drama for his electric performance in George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of August Wilson’s play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Rosamund Pike surprised with her win for Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for her stark, sociopathic turn in the dark satire “I Care A Lot.”
Aaron Sorkin won Best Screenplay for his film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” while Diane Warren won Best Original Song for “Io Sì,” featured in the Sophia Loren vehicle “The Life Ahead,” (directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti).
HBO MAX:
Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor in a Film Golden Globe for his magnetic performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Best Actor in a Limited Series went to the always reliable Mark Ruffalo for his performance in the Wally Lamb adaptation “I Know This Much is True.”
DISNEY+
The new streaming behemoth won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score (by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste) for the Pixar film “Soul.”
APPLE TV+:
The incredibly funny and deeply warm-hearted “Ted Lasso” has been a balm to the soul in these times, and star/creator Jason Sudeikis appropriately won Best Actor for this delightful comedy series.
PREMIUM VIDEO ON DEMAND:
Lee Isaac Chung’s moving, and very American, film “Minari” was confusingly slotted into the Foreign Language category, because the film, which follows a Korean family establishing a farm in rural Arkansas, is largely in Korean. Regardless of the category fraud, it took the top prize, and is worth every penny of the $19.99 rental on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and anywhere else to rent films online.